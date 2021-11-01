17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
They’re just not buying what they’re being sold.
QUESTION:
What’s something you hear all the time in the industry, but you think is actually BS?
If you listened to Season One of the Screen Saver podcast, you know we asked each of our guests the same three questions at the end of every episode. We gave our Brain Squad the chance to answer the second question: What’s something you hear all the time in the industry, but you think is actually BS? Here’s what they had to say:
- “Millennials are lazy and don’t want to work.” In my experience this is total BS. Millennials are brilliant, quick learners, and they love to know you have their back and want to be a mentor to them. Of course, they don’t want to grind like I did when I was young, but that’s because they’re smart. I’ve found great success by inspiring these folks toward a career none of them have ever heard about. Once they catch the passion, get the heck out of their way! — Edward Cook, ECI Screen Print, Watertown, Connecticut
- “Be solutions-driven, not product pushers.” Easy to say, hard to do. Look at 95 percent of screen printers’ Instagram profiles. It’s nothing but printing examples. We know you screen print, but how can you help me more than the next guy or gal. Most companies don’t take the time to really understand the clients’ needs vs just producing a product. — Jeremy Picker, AMB3R Creative, Denver, Colorado
- That you have to DTG to do print-on-demand fulfillment. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Huntingtown, Maryland
- “Free screens.” Making screens cost money. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression, Tucson, Arizona
-
The industry will be all digital soon. — Michael McCall, Chattanooga Labeling Systems, Chattanooga, Tennessee
- “You can’t do that. That doesn’t work.” I have been told this by so many people on so many levels. Oh, and recently I am hearing “inflation” for all kinds of BS that isn’t affected by goods pricing increases. — Eric Carnell, Independence Printage Corp, Bellevue, Washington
- “Once you get used to water-based, it’s as easy as plastisol.” — Doug Heminger, SS Designs, Winter Haven, Florida
- “Sell a reduced cost and you will get all the customers and get all the high-volume orders.” What you actually will get are the cheap customers, who don’t pay on time and negotiate every nickel. You will underprice your product and put yourself into financial disrepair. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario
- “I have a hard, in-hands date of x,” and it sits on a pick-up shelf for days. Tell the whole story of when the event is. We/the industry would be appreciative of the whole truth. — Keith Abrams, The Decoration Facility, Indian Trail, North Carolina
-
“Hustle and Grind.” This is part of the Work Hard, Get Ahead lie. It should really be Work Hard, Get Old Faster. Brute force and fury will only get you so far before you burn out. It is also a huge cause of Work-Life Imbalance. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech, San Luis Obispo, California
- “DPI when they mean PPI.” And “Retarders (for water-base) don’t work or aren’t worth it.” Used properly and precisely, they are a godsend. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints, Chicago, Illinois
- “You can’t get paid upfront.” Thousands of shops have moved to this way of working, and they are much better for it. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- “I’ve been doing this for xx years. I know what I’m talking about.” If your only reason why somebody should listen to you is that you’ve been doing it forever, then I can almost guarantee you’re not nearly as good as you think you are. New technologies and methodologies are coming out constantly. The way we ran the shop last year is far from how we run now. I’m sure we’ll be doing something different come next year. It’s a living and evolving environment.— Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois
- I hear people say you need to be a production genius to be successful. I also hear people say you need to have all the best toys. This couldn’t be further from the truth. What’s needed is balance: understanding both the craft (at a respectable level) and the business side of things. Your customer doesn’t care about your T-shirt printing prowess and your fancy equipment. They just want their problem solved. They want T-shirts fast. They want to have confidence that you can deliver. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud Tshirts
- Cost of entry in the business is low. — Randy Reneau, All Seasons Screen Printing & Emb, Chicago, Illinois
- “Time is money.” Time is more valuable than money. I can always make more money. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
- It’s so easy to register the screens. — Luiz Enchinton, 3 Little Birdz, El Paso, Texas
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-printing pros. Sign up here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Man Spends $10K to Build Screen Shop for Troubled Youth
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
GraphicsFlow Launches Free Weekly Decorator Academy Series
Grateful Dead T-Shirt from 1967 Sells for Nearly $18,000
Equipment from Apparel Decoration Company Goes Up for Sale
16 Photos from Shirt Lab Ft. Worth 2021 – Here’s What You Missed
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Photo Gallery3 months ago
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
-
Photo Gallery4 months ago
13 Misprinted T-Shirts for the Screen Printing Hall of Shame
-
Headlines3 months ago
WATCH: Screen Printer’s Viral TikTok Video Approaching 10 Million Views
-
True Tales2 months ago
If You Had Listened to Me, You Wouldn’t Have Botched 20,000 T-Shirts
-
Buzz Session3 months ago
Screen Printers Name Their Best Business Buys for Under $100
-
Photo Gallery3 months ago
13 Iconic Band T-Shirts That Will Strike a Chord with Screen Printers
-
Headlines4 months ago
Screen Printers Could Receive Thousands of Dollars in Cash Back from IRS
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Andy MacDougall with Renaissance Woman Gemma Monostereo