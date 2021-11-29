33-Year-Old Screen Shop Finds a Local Buyer

Liz Howard, founder of the On The Limit (Duluth, MN) screen printing shop, has sold her business to a local soft goods maker, the Duluth News Tribune reports.

Buyer Chris Benson – owner of Frost River, which makes canvas, leather packs and already offers some apparel – told the paper the acquisition was a “natural progression” for his business. He is retaining the screen shop’s 10 employees, who will continue creating promotional products for local businesses, organizations and events.

Howard, the article explains, started On The Limit when she was 38, transforming the former bingo parlor into a screen and embroidery shop that employed 17 people at one point. She calls her sister the “backbone” of the company and also credits her father, who volunteered his time to help create products.