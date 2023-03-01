Art, Ad, or Alchemy
Art, Ad, Alchemy, and… Altruism?
Live-printed poster raised more than $15,000 for Long Beach nonprofit.
In Episode 14, Andy MacDougall interviews industry vet Rick Roth. Rick and his wife, Pam, run the ongoing “Shop Talk” interview program at Impressions Expos under the banner of the Ink Kitchen (inkkitchen.com). Rick chats with players in the garment decorating industry. They share insights into all aspects of the trade. Through YouTube and their website and social media, this advice is free (altruism – what a concept).
Andy and Rick discuss the live-printed poster that raised more than $15k during Impressions Expo Long Beach for Care Closet, a local nonprofit.
All this and more on this episode of the "Art, Ad, or Alchemy?" podcast and companion column from the March/April digital edition.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Brother International Names VP of Industrial Products Division
Here’s Our Product for March/April Issue
ArtPro + GMG OpenColor Connector
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
