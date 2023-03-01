Art, Ad, Alchemy, and… Altruism?

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



In Episode 14, Andy MacDougall interviews industry vet Rick Roth. Rick and his wife, Pam, run the ongoing “Shop Talk” interview program at Impressions Expos under the banner of the Ink Kitchen (inkkitchen.com). Rick chats with players in the garment decorating industry. They share insights into all aspects of the trade. Through YouTube and their website and social media, this advice is free (altruism – what a concept).

Andy and Rick discuss the live-printed poster that raised more than $15k during Impressions Expo Long Beach for Care Closet, a local nonprofit.

All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the March/April digital edition.

