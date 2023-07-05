True Tales
Art is Everything
Here’s an example of why that design fee might be worth paying.
Are you sure that’s what you want?
We had a customer who owned a bounce house company and wanted custom apparel. He thought our design fee was high and decided to use Fiverr. The customer returned with his art and we were floored. It contained four phallus uprights with water squirting out of the tops of them and little children running around the base. He surely got what he paid for! After we pointed this out, he said: “Whatever it costs!” — Ron Augelli, TalkShirty.com
