Melon-Headed Mistake Stops Print Before It Starts

This scenario makes us wonder what other unexpected “gifts” screen printers have received from their customers.

Published

2 days ago

Something Rotten

A customer dropped off a box of mixed garments for us to print. He had also left a cantaloupe in the bottom of the box. Needless to say, his garments were a huge fuzzy weird mess by the time we got to them three weeks later. Yuck! — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing

