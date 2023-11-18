True Tales
Melon-Headed Mistake Stops Print Before It Starts
This scenario makes us wonder what other unexpected “gifts” screen printers have received from their customers.
Something Rotten
A customer dropped off a box of mixed garments for us to print. He had also left a cantaloupe in the bottom of the box. Needless to say, his garments were a huge fuzzy weird mess by the time we got to them three weeks later. Yuck! — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
