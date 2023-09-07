Connect with us

When Screen Printing Takes a Village

Tens of thousands of shirts in a little over a week is a tall order, but this shop had help.

All Hands on Deck

We were printing during a hot-market event, working 24 hours for five days. Neighbors, friends, and customers brought breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Others offered to fold and box. Former employees volunteered to take a shift. A group of three teenage brothers brought coffee and doughnuts at 3 a.m. It was a wonderful experience, and it was followed a couple of days later when our team won the national championship. We printed over 70,000 T-shirts in 10 days on one machine. — Jon Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression

mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

