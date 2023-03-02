Brother International Names VP of Industrial Products Division

(PRESS RELEASE) Lawrence Davenport was recently named Vice President of the Industrial Product Division (IPD) at Brother International Corporation. He succeeds former Vice President Pete Holland who retired in December 2022.

The Industrial Products Division includes Brother’s Industrial Sewing Machines (ISM) and Direct to Garment (DTG) printers. IPD also handles sales and distribution for all the Americas including North, Central and South America.

Davenport, who has been with Brother for 26 years, has managed teams on both the technical and sales side of IPD, and his extensive background as a technician drives Brother’s core “At Your Side” philosophy.

“With his experience, knowledge, and insights, Lawrence has been a key player in the growth and success of our Industrial Products Division,” says Don Cummins, President, Brother International Corporation, Bridgewater, N.J. “With a number of new product and service offerings on the horizon from the division, we look forward to what the future will bring under his leadership.”

Davenport for his part noted, “The Industrial Products Division has always been a leader in our respective fields for quality, performance and service. It is my goal to build on this tradition and continue to improve our equipment while expanding into the industrial printing market. I’m excited to tackle the challenges and push for new developments that will benefit our customers for years to come.”

For additional information, contact Brother DTG directly via phone at (866) 750-2543 or email [email protected].

