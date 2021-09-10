Check Out the August/September 2021 Latest Products

Brother DTG Printer Management Software

Offers a comprehensive display for managing multiple machines and monitoring status and ink levels.

Brother DTG has launched Insight Lab printer management software for GTX and GTXpro direct-to-garment presses. The software offers a comprehensive display for managing multiple machines and monitoring status and ink levels, with one-click ink pouch reordering through the Brother Partner Portal.

MANUFACTURER: Brother DTG

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

World Emblem Customizable Patches

Offers unlimited PMS-matched colors for the sublimated background and up to 15 colors of embroidered highlights for a textured effect.

World Emblem has launched the Print Stitch multimedia patch combining dye sublimation and embroidery. The custom-made emblem offers unlimited PMS-matched colors for the sublimated background and up to 15 colors of embroidered highlights for a textured effect; all patches feature an embroidered border. Available in sizes from 1 x 1 in. to 13 x 8 in. Finished patches are available with low-melt, industrial, or pressure-sensitive adhesive and can be heat sealed to most fabrics or applied to flat, nontextured surfaces.

The company has also announced Flexstyle Textured polymer 3D patches with raised surface and detailed texture. Offered in metallic, nonmetallic, or clear finishes, the emblems are available with low-melt backing for heat applying to 100% cotton, 100% polyester or cotton/poly blend fabrics; pressure-sensitive backing for flat, dry surface application; and self-adhesive backing compatible with glass, wood, metal, and plastic. Myriad textures are available including vertical lines, horizontal lines, diagonal lines, arrow, waves, herringbone, dots, and more.

MANUFACTURER: World Emblem

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Embroidery

PriceIt Core Shop Management Software

Designed for small to midsized screen printing and embroidery companies.

PriceIt Software has launched PriceIt Core shop management software designed for small to midsized screen printing and embroidery companies. Positioned as a streamlined version of the company’s flagship PriceIt Master software, PriceIt Core offers a streamlined user interface; SMS texting; interactive estimate approvals; dynamic work orders; unlimited pricing grids orders, and estimates; QuickBooks integration; data backup and protection, and more.

MANUFACTURER: PriceIt Software

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

Boston Industrial Solutions Ink for Plastics

Available in 21 high-opacity colors.

The Natron TP Series of all-purpose pad printing ink from Boston Industrial Solutions is designed for adhesion to a variety of plastic substrates, including Tritan, ABS, PET, and polystyrene, as well as PVC, paper, cardboard, and wood. The series can also be utilized as a two-component ink on hard substrates; and the ink is engineered to withstand alcohol, acids, gasoline, and alkali.

Available in 21 high-opacity colors including metallics, the nontoxic Natron TP Series offers features including high glossy finish, fast drying for multicolor prints, scratch resistance, smooth printability for open and closed ink cup pad printing machines, and heavy metal-free composition.

MANUFACTURER: Boston Industrial Solutions

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings / Prepress + Screen Making

Inkcups Cylinder Printer Small Diameter Upgrade

The Helix is engineered to image full-color images onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders with a diameter between 2 and 5 in.

Inkcups has revealed an extended range kit for its Helix digital cylinder printer enabling users to image a variety of small-diameter vessels. The Helix is engineered to image full-color images onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders with a diameter between 2 and 5 in.; the extended range kit expands the machine’s print range to include products measuring 1.5 to 5.6 in. in diameter, such as tapered shot glasses and straight wall shooters.

MANUFACTURER: Inkcups

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings

Augusta Sportswear Ladies’ Cotton-Touch Poly Cloud Tee

Built with moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric, it protects against the sun with 50+ UPF.

Augusta Sportswear Brands has added to its Cloud Collection with the addition of the ladies’ cotton-touch poly cloud tee from Holloway. The shirt has an ultra-soft feel and features a fully sublimated tie-dye design for a unique, stylish look. Built with moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric, it protects against the sun with 50+ UPF. It is available in adult, youth and ladies’ sizes.

MANUFACTURER: Augusta Sportswear

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

NameBadges Child Face Masks

The 90% polyester/10% Spandex REV 4 mask is offered in three tie dye patterns.

NameBadges has released MaskFast MF7 Kids’ Tie Dye Antimicrobial Spacer Face Mask. The 90% polyester/10% Spandex REV 4 mask is offered in three tie dye patterns (pastel, rainbow, and fluorescent) and treated with Ultra-Fresh, a broad-spectrum antimicrobial aqueous treatment designed to keep fabric fresh and is up to 99% free of bacteria for upward of 50 domestic washing cycles, the company reports.

MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing / Media + Substrates

Carolina Made Dri Duck’s Denali Pullover

It is available in charcoal, fatigue, and platinum colors and in sizes S-4XL.

Carolina Made now offers the Dri Duck’s Denali pullover made of melange heather 7-ounce mountain fleece and 100% polyester. It features 90/10 polyester/spandex dewspo trims, stretch cuff and waistband, quarter-length snap placket, anti-pill exterior and interior, anti-static finish. It is available in charcoal, fatigue, and platinum colors and in sizes S-4XL.

MANUFACTURER: Carolina Made

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Graphics Flow Graphics Builder 14

Designed for creating decorated apparel designs for resorts, outdoor businesses, etc.

Graphics Flow, formerly Digital Art Solutions, has debuted the Graphics Builder 14 collection of summer designs. The package includes 72 editable elements of vector clipart, 40 typefaces, four textured backgrounds, and a variety of graphic elements including banners, frames, and flags. Featuring summer, resort, outdoor activity, and sport graphics, designs include ice cream cones, fruits, flowers, waves, palm trees, campfire, crossed paddles, kayaking, biking, and more.

