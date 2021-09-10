Product Wrap-Up
Check Out the August/September 2021 Latest Products
Brother DTG Printer Management Software
Offers a comprehensive display for managing multiple machines and monitoring status and ink levels.
Brother DTG has launched Insight Lab printer management software for GTX and GTXpro direct-to-garment presses. The software offers a comprehensive display for managing multiple machines and monitoring status and ink levels, with one-click ink pouch reordering through the Brother Partner Portal.
MANUFACTURER: Brother DTG
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
World Emblem Customizable Patches
Offers unlimited PMS-matched colors for the sublimated background and up to 15 colors of embroidered highlights for a textured effect.
World Emblem has launched the Print Stitch multimedia patch combining dye sublimation and embroidery. The custom-made emblem offers unlimited PMS-matched colors for the sublimated background and up to 15 colors of embroidered highlights for a textured effect; all patches feature an embroidered border. Available in sizes from 1 x 1 in. to 13 x 8 in. Finished patches are available with low-melt, industrial, or pressure-sensitive adhesive and can be heat sealed to most fabrics or applied to flat, nontextured surfaces.
The company has also announced Flexstyle Textured polymer 3D patches with raised surface and detailed texture. Offered in metallic, nonmetallic, or clear finishes, the emblems are available with low-melt backing for heat applying to 100% cotton, 100% polyester or cotton/poly blend fabrics; pressure-sensitive backing for flat, dry surface application; and self-adhesive backing compatible with glass, wood, metal, and plastic. Myriad textures are available including vertical lines, horizontal lines, diagonal lines, arrow, waves, herringbone, dots, and more.
MANUFACTURER: World Emblem
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Embroidery
PriceIt Core Shop Management Software
Designed for small to midsized screen printing and embroidery companies.
PriceIt Software has launched PriceIt Core shop management software designed for small to midsized screen printing and embroidery companies. Positioned as a streamlined version of the company’s flagship PriceIt Master software, PriceIt Core offers a streamlined user interface; SMS texting; interactive estimate approvals; dynamic work orders; unlimited pricing grids orders, and estimates; QuickBooks integration; data backup and protection, and more.
MANUFACTURER: PriceIt Software
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry
Boston Industrial Solutions Ink for Plastics
Available in 21 high-opacity colors.
The Natron TP Series of all-purpose pad printing ink from Boston Industrial Solutions is designed for adhesion to a variety of plastic substrates, including Tritan, ABS, PET, and polystyrene, as well as PVC, paper, cardboard, and wood. The series can also be utilized as a two-component ink on hard substrates; and the ink is engineered to withstand alcohol, acids, gasoline, and alkali.
Available in 21 high-opacity colors including metallics, the nontoxic Natron TP Series offers features including high glossy finish, fast drying for multicolor prints, scratch resistance, smooth printability for open and closed ink cup pad printing machines, and heavy metal-free composition.
MANUFACTURER: Boston Industrial Solutions
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings / Prepress + Screen Making
Inkcups Cylinder Printer Small Diameter Upgrade
The Helix is engineered to image full-color images onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders with a diameter between 2 and 5 in.
Inkcups has revealed an extended range kit for its Helix digital cylinder printer enabling users to image a variety of small-diameter vessels. The Helix is engineered to image full-color images onto straight-walled and tapered cylinders with a diameter between 2 and 5 in.; the extended range kit expands the machine’s print range to include products measuring 1.5 to 5.6 in. in diameter, such as tapered shot glasses and straight wall shooters.
MANUFACTURER: Inkcups
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings
Augusta Sportswear Ladies’ Cotton-Touch Poly Cloud Tee
Built with moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric, it protects against the sun with 50+ UPF.
Augusta Sportswear Brands has added to its Cloud Collection with the addition of the ladies’ cotton-touch poly cloud tee from Holloway. The shirt has an ultra-soft feel and features a fully sublimated tie-dye design for a unique, stylish look. Built with moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric, it protects against the sun with 50+ UPF. It is available in adult, youth and ladies’ sizes.
MANUFACTURER: Augusta Sportswear
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
NameBadges Child Face Masks
The 90% polyester/10% Spandex REV 4 mask is offered in three tie dye patterns.
NameBadges has released MaskFast MF7 Kids’ Tie Dye Antimicrobial Spacer Face Mask. The 90% polyester/10% Spandex REV 4 mask is offered in three tie dye patterns (pastel, rainbow, and fluorescent) and treated with Ultra-Fresh, a broad-spectrum antimicrobial aqueous treatment designed to keep fabric fresh and is up to 99% free of bacteria for upward of 50 domestic washing cycles, the company reports.
MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing / Media + Substrates
Carolina Made Dri Duck’s Denali Pullover
It is available in charcoal, fatigue, and platinum colors and in sizes S-4XL.
Carolina Made now offers the Dri Duck’s Denali pullover made of melange heather 7-ounce mountain fleece and 100% polyester. It features 90/10 polyester/spandex dewspo trims, stretch cuff and waistband, quarter-length snap placket, anti-pill exterior and interior, anti-static finish. It is available in charcoal, fatigue, and platinum colors and in sizes S-4XL.
MANUFACTURER: Carolina Made
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Graphics Flow Graphics Builder 14
Designed for creating decorated apparel designs for resorts, outdoor businesses, etc.
Graphics Flow, formerly Digital Art Solutions, has debuted the Graphics Builder 14 collection of summer designs. The package includes 72 editable elements of vector clipart, 40 typefaces, four textured backgrounds, and a variety of graphic elements including banners, frames, and flags. Featuring summer, resort, outdoor activity, and sport graphics, designs include ice cream cones, fruits, flowers, waves, palm trees, campfire, crossed paddles, kayaking, biking, and more.
MANUFACTURER: Digital Art Solutions
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
