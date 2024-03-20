Latest Product Releases for March-April

Stickers Int’l. Glossy Stickers

Durable, water-resistant, and non-yellowing.

For product labels, promotional materials, custom packaging or personalization, the reflective surface of glossy vinyl stickers makes the colors appear more vibrant and the text more legible. These full-color, high-resolution digitally printed decals are backed with white ink to maintain visibility and come in sheet format, not roll. They are durable, water-resistant, and non-yellowing.

MANUFACTURER: Stickers International

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

World Emblem Color Swatch Books

Includes six preselected colors and includes all three types of leather.

Color card swatch books for five of World Emblem’s most popular patch materials — PV+, Genuine Leather, Faux Leather, Faux Suede and Chenille — are now available. These color charts provide a tangible, accurate representation of the colors and textures of each material. They help customers better visualize how the finished product will look and reduce the risk of misunderstandings or dissatisfaction. The PV+ book includes six preselected colors and includes all three types of leather.

MANUFACTURER: World Emblem

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Dupont ArtistRi Digital Inks

The pigment ink set is ideal for DTF printers.

Artistri digital inks combine DuPont proprietary dispersions, polymers, and ink formulations for advanced digital printing. From rich colors to custom formulations, Artistri provides color consistency across production runs and over time. The line’s P1600 inks were formulated using safer-by-design principles to assess and evaluate potential health and environmental risks. The pigment ink set is ideal for DTF printers looking for a professionally printed product with consistent, high-productivity, and vibrant colors on a variety of fabrics.

MANUFACTURER: Dupont

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Gildan Ultra Cotton 2000

The brand’s hero T-shirt will now feel softer and have improved printability qualities.

Gildan®’s classic Ultra Cotton® 2000 is about to get even softer thanks to a new cotton technology. The brand’s hero T-shirt will now feel softer and have improved printability qualities. It is a classic width, has a rib collar, taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability. Safety Green is compliant with ANSI-ISEA 107 high-visibility standards. Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and is made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes. Plastic waste is diverted from landfills annually by the removal of polybags from all products except color white.

MANUFACTURER: Gildan

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Lawson Screen & Digital Products DTF Bundles

Each bundle includes a printer, powder applicator/dryer, and a comprehensive range of supplies.

Lawson’s comprehensive DTF Bundles are designed to fit direct-to-film (DTF) printing processes for businesses of all sizes. They offer a suite of essential tools required for DTF printing. Each bundle includes a printer, powder applicator/dryer, and a comprehensive range of supplies, providing a turnkey solution for businesses seeking to excel in the garment printing industry. Made-in-the-USA equipment is available with all of Lawson’s packages.

MANUFACTURER: Lawson

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Stahls’ Chenille Patches

Available in 50 thread color options, with nine felt backing colors.

Chenille patches are a new custom transfer option in the dimensional emblems and patches product offering. They give apparel decorators the ability to create the classic look and feel of vintage letterman jackets, collegiate fraternities, and high-end fashion. They are available in 50 thread color options, with nine felt backing colors. Patches are a single layer of thread with felt fabric border and can be ordered as heat-applied transfers or with pressure-sensitive adhesive to be used on hard goods.

MANUFACTURER: Stahl’s

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Sportsman Cap & Bag Imperial Headwear

The Dyno caps offer natural anti-odor and anti-microbial properties.

The Imperial Headwear line has expanded its lineup to include 11 new cap styles. Since its establishment in 1916, Imperial has been designed for the lifestyle, golf and resortwear segments. The Dyno caps in the Lab Series showcase the world’s first Merino Wool sweatband, offering natural anti-odor and anti-microbial properties. Complementing the Lab Series are two new rope caps, DNA012 — the Live Wire, and DNA014 — the Golden Hour.

MANUFACTURER: Imperial Headwear

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Independent Trading Toddler Sweat Shorts

Made of 6.5-ounce ring-spun cotton/polyester with a 32-singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn.

Made of super-soft special-blend fleece, these lightweight toddler sweat shorts are a great add-on sale to a T-shirt for schools, day cares, and a host of children’s events and organizations. They are made of 6.5-ounce ring-spun cotton/polyester with a 32-singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn, which provides a smooth, stable surface for printing. PRM11SRT also features an elastic waistband with flat drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, a back pocket, jersey-lined hand pockets, and a tapered knee opening.

MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

