Product Wrap-Up
Presses, Inks, and Other Screen Printing Essentials
Our latest digimag highlights an M&R automatic, a Lawson DTF heat press, a Brother DTG pretreatment machine and new inks from International Coatings.
M&R Gauntlet 4 Press
High-speed carousel automatic press with new features.
M&R has unveiled the Gauntlet 4 automatic screen-printing press, the latest iteration of its flagship carousel printer. The press leverages Cobra-style printheads with single front and rear screen lift/lower cylinders and an updated servo-driven belt drive indexing system for durability and speed, the company reports. Features include single-point off-contact screen holder adjustment, M&R “zero backlash” micro-
registration system, digital membrane switch printhead controls with digital speed display, 15.6-in. tablet-style user interface, optimized lower carousel and pallet arm designs, M&R Tri-Sync pallet and pallet arm, and M&R Ink Dip and Squeegee Dam technology.
Gauntlet 4 is available in six configurations ranging from 14 to 18 colors and 16 to 20 stations, plus 26 x 36-in. or 26 x 43-in. max screen size.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: M&R
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing | Prepress + Screen Making
Lawson Turbo-Stamp DTF Heat Press
Designed to automate direct-to-film heat pressing.
Lawson has partnered with American DTF to launch the Turbo-Stamp carousel system and automated heat press for direct-to-film (DTF) production. Designed to automate direct-to-film heat pressing, the heat press can be configured with one or two programmable pneumatic heat press modules and a manual or automated carousel system. Featuring a compact, 55-in.-diameter design, the Turbo-Stamp offers customization options and a variety of platens accommodating shirt sizes ranging from adult to youth and toddler.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Lawson
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making
Brother DTG Direct-to-Garment Pretreatment Machine
Two configurations available.
Brother DTG has launched the Schultz PretreatMaker 5 and Schultz PretreatMaker 5 Max DTG pretreatment machines. The PretreatMaker 5 is designed for mid- to high-volume shops using GTXpro and GTXpro B DTG presses, offering an adjustable five-nozzle system with six presets and max. spray area of 16.5 x 23.6 in. Smart Spray technology enables users to input total gram amount and spray size. Additional features include water and pretreat tanks with digital level monitoring, three-color LED production stage tracking lamp, 7-in. touchscreen display with intelligent menu, advanced chip technology with scan-to-spray barcode feature, and internal log file.
The PretreatMaker 5 Max offers many of the same features and is engineered for mass-production shops using GTX600 printers. The pretreatment machine offers a spray area of 24.8 x 24.8 in. for oversized designs.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Brother DTG
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
International Coatings Reformulated Ink
General Purpose Color Series offers improved print, performance, and curing.
International Coatings Company has reformulated its General Purpose Color Series (7600 Series) for improved print, performance, and curing characteristics. Featuring 26 ready-for-use ink colors, the series is part of the FlexCure line and cures between 275 F and 325 F. Features include high pigment loads for max print coverage, creamy texture, high opacity, reduced squeegee pressure for manual printing and high-speed wet-on-wet automatic printing, and more. Applications include fine detail and halftone printing using fine mesh counts.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: International Coatings Company
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings
Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Presses, Inks, and Other Screen Printing Essentials
What’s a Fair Wage? How About Benefits? Salary Survey Has the Answers
Business Blunder? Here’s How to Make the Most of It
Mounting Adhesive Offers Solution for Bespoke Hats
M&R, Nazdar Announce Partnership
Komori Corporation Establishes Printed Electronics Development Center
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Standout Screen Printing Women Take the Stage
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Printing United Alliance Celebrates 50 Years of “The Academy”
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Stahls Acquires Fulfill Engine
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
Mounting Adhesive Offers Solution for Bespoke Hats
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
M&R, Nazdar Announce Partnership
-
Digital Printing4 weeks ago
Ricoh DTG Printers
-
Digital Printing4 weeks ago
Epson Hybrid DTG and DTF Printer
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
Komori Corporation Establishes Printed Electronics Development Center