Presses, Inks, and Other Screen Printing Essentials

M&R Gauntlet 4 Press

High-speed carousel automatic press with new features.

M&R has unveiled the Gauntlet 4 automatic screen-printing press, the latest iteration of its flagship carousel printer. The press leverages Cobra-style printheads with single front and rear screen lift/lower cylinders and an updated servo-driven belt drive indexing system for durability and speed, the company reports. Features include single-point off-contact screen holder adjustment, M&R “zero backlash” micro-

registration system, digital membrane switch printhead controls with digital speed display, 15.6-in. tablet-style user interface, optimized lower carousel and pallet arm designs, M&R Tri-Sync pallet and pallet arm, and M&R Ink Dip and Squeegee Dam technology.

Gauntlet 4 is available in six configurations ranging from 14 to 18 colors and 16 to 20 stations, plus 26 x 36-in. or 26 x 43-in. max screen size.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: M&R

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing | Prepress + Screen Making

Lawson Turbo-Stamp DTF Heat Press

Designed to automate direct-to-film heat pressing.

Lawson has partnered with American DTF to launch the Turbo-Stamp carousel system and automated heat press for direct-to-film (DTF) production. Designed to automate direct-to-film heat pressing, the heat press can be configured with one or two programmable pneumatic heat press modules and a manual or automated carousel system. Featuring a compact, 55-in.-diameter design, the Turbo-Stamp offers customization options and a variety of platens accommodating shirt sizes ranging from adult to youth and toddler.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Lawson

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making

Brother DTG Direct-to-Garment Pretreatment Machine

Two configurations available.

Brother DTG has launched the Schultz PretreatMaker 5 and Schultz PretreatMaker 5 Max DTG pretreatment machines. The PretreatMaker 5 is designed for mid- to high-volume shops using GTXpro and GTXpro B DTG presses, offering an adjustable five-nozzle system with six presets and max. spray area of 16.5 x 23.6 in. Smart Spray technology enables users to input total gram amount and spray size. Additional features include water and pretreat tanks with digital level monitoring, three-color LED production stage tracking lamp, 7-in. touchscreen display with intelligent menu, advanced chip technology with scan-to-spray barcode feature, and internal log file.

The PretreatMaker 5 Max offers many of the same features and is engineered for mass-production shops using GTX600 printers. The pretreatment machine offers a spray area of 24.8 x 24.8 in. for oversized designs.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Brother DTG

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

International Coatings Reformulated Ink

General Purpose Color Series offers improved print, performance, and curing.

International Coatings Company has reformulated its General Purpose Color Series (7600 Series) for improved print, performance, and curing characteristics. Featuring 26 ready-for-use ink colors, the series is part of the FlexCure line and cures between 275 F and 325 F. Features include high pigment loads for max print coverage, creamy texture, high opacity, reduced squeegee pressure for manual printing and high-speed wet-on-wet automatic printing, and more. Applications include fine detail and halftone printing using fine mesh counts.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: International Coatings Company

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings

