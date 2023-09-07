Prep for Spooky Season With New Screen Printing Products

Stickers International Reflective Decals

High-visibility self-adhesive stickers for indoor/outdoor use.

Stickers International has added Reflective Stickers, high-visibility vinyl decals that flare when hit with a beam of light. The self-adhesive, pressure-sensitive light sliver stickers are waterproof and tear and UV resistant for indoor or outdoor applications such as safety labels, parking permits, security/warning stickers, safety gear decoration, drinkware, and more. The nonyellowing stickers are supplied on sheets in sic stock shapes or custom sizes ranging from .5 x .5 in. to 8.81 x 8.64 in.

Inkcups Laser Plate Maker

Designed for plate making and engraving substrates.

Inkcups has announced the Cobalt Pro CO2 laser plate maker, designed with a 40W ceramic-core laser and 17 x 24-in. etching area for small shops seeking a laser etching machine and plate maker, according to the company. The plate maker is engineered for etching plates for pad printing, as well as engraving substrates including plastic and wood. Compatible plate materials include exposed polymer, DuraLaze, CrystaLaze, Laser Aqua, Laser Red, and Laser Orange.

Features include ability to output large high-res images up to 1,500 dpi on variety plates and multiple plates at once; closed-loop DC servo motor with continuous shaft power at high speeds for improved accuracy; AutoFocus operations control feature for precise focal point adjustment; 4-line LCD display panel with current file name, total working time, laser power, engraving speeds, and more; Marker for fast, precise artwork positioning; Job Queue, Guidelines drag-and-drop registration, and Repeat function; and simplified maintenance performance.

OvalJet Direct-to-Garment Press

High-output printer leverages screen printing and DTG advancements, according to the company.



The OvalJet high-speed DTG press is designed to combine the speed of DTG printing with the high quality of screen printing. The DTG printer moves 14 pallets through a carousel of automated print stations that prep and image garments in one motion. This multi-pallet oval design allows a single operator to image full-color, full-size prints at speeds up to 240 prints/hr, the company reports. A quick pallet release feature enables different styles, fabrics, and colors in the same run, and in-line digital foundation and in-line neck label printing streamline the printing process.

The OvalJet outputs photorealistic and illustrative graphics with a proprietary water-based 7-color ink set (CMYK + R + G + white), Ricoh Gen5 printheads, and dedicated white and color print cabinets. Additional features include Smart Cure curing system, Smart Press stations to reduce fibrillation and wrinkles, temperature-controlled print cabinet, Caldera RIP software, and optional Turbine Enterprise software with integrated production RIP and inventory management. The press is designed to image textiles with natural fibers and blends with higher percentages of natural fibers, such as cotton and cotton/poly blends.

Independent Trading Workwear Vest

Insulated canvas blank for rugged use.

Independent Trading’s EXP560V Men’s Insulated Canvas Workwear Vest features a100% cotton canvas shell with heavy-duty brass snaps and Hyper-Loft quilted insulation for rugged use in cold temperatures. Available in black and saddle colors in sizes XS-3XL, the vest offers a tearaway label, 2×2 ribbing at the collar, and locker patch in the center back with 23-in.-wide hidden zipper for screen printing or embroidery decoration from inside the garment.

