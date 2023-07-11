Product Wrap-Up
Product Wrap-Up for July/August 2023
Hanes T-Shirts with PrintNow Technology
Eliminates the need to pretreat, the company reports.
Hanes Branded Printwear has revealed the Hanes Perfect Pre-Treat Tee (Style # 498PT) with PrintNow technology, which enables DTG printing without applying pretreat. According to the company, treatment is already applied evenly across the entire garment when blanks arrive, leaving them ready for printing on the front, back, neck, or sleeves. Additional features include lightweight, ring-spun cotton composition with a soft drape; modern, semi-fitted silhouette; and unisex sizing. Offered in black, white, navy, and smoke gray in sizes S-3XL.
Absolute Inkjet Black Ink for Film Applications
UV absorbing dye blocks light.
Absolute Inkjet has announced Absolute Black VET inks designed for clear film imaging and compatible with Epson Ecotank model printers, including Epson Ecotank Photo ET-8500, Epson Ecotank Photo ET-8550, and the Epson Surecolor T3170x. The black ink series leverages UV absorbing dye designed to block light for exposure applications including screen positives, flexo plates, and photo engraving. Films produced with the inks are scratch-resistant and can be reused, the company reports. Offered in 140-ml bottles and 1-L bulk bottles.
Equipment Zone Direct-To-Film System
Direct-to-film printer and powder applicator/shaker/dryer unit package.
Equipment Zone has announced the EZ-Jet Pro 24 direct-to-film printer with powder applicator/shaker/dryer units built on commercial-grade frames for industrial indoor production, without the need for outdoor venting. The package offers print widths up to 24 in., a film roll tensioning system to reduce head strikes, integrated two-layer filter unit with replaceable filters, bulk ink system, white ink recirculating system, and Cadlink RIP software. The EZ-Jet Pro 24 printer and powder/shaker/dryer are also available as standalone units.
Name Badges International Chalkboard ID Tags
Chalk-compatible name tags for schools, conventions, and more.
Name Badges International’s Chalkboard name badges are designed for staff, event participants, and speakers in training and education settings as well as restaurants, cafes and other high-turnover businesses . The name tags come with liquid chalk pens and microfiber cloth sets for handwriting names that are durable once dry but erasable with cloth. The badges offer pin or magnetic backing, optional full-color logo or text across the top or left side, and variety of background colors and fonts.
Stahls’ Chroma-Twill Heat Transfer
Features a glossy, iridescent shine with a woven-fabric feel.
Stahls’ CAD-cut Chroma-Twill heat transfer vinyl ios designed to combine the look and texture of traditional twill with a glossy, iridescent shimmering effect that color-shifts. The transfer applies with a heat press, can be layer on top of itself, and is compatible with cotton or polyester fabrics. Available in 12- and 20-in. rolls in colors including white, arctic green, jade, lime green, nugget gold, pink, poppy red, silver, sky blue, and yellow.
Fastpens Blank Notebooks
Available in three colors.
Fastpens has added blank notebooks with printable, textured covers available in black, navy blue, and dark gray. The 5.5 x 8.3-in. notebook offers a 4.7 x 7.2-in. print area compatible with full-color digital printing. Additional features include 80 sheets (160 pages) with ruled lines, bookmark ribbon, and elastic closure.
OvalJet Direct-to-Garment Press
High-output printer leverages screen printing and DTG advancements, according to the company.
The OvalJet high-speed DTG press is designed to combine the speed of DTG printing with the high quality of screen printing. The DTG printer moves 14 pallets through a carousel of automated print stations that prep and image garments in one motion. This multi-pallet oval design allows a single operator to image full-color, full-size prints at speeds up to 240 prints/hr, the company reports. A quick pallet release feature enables different styles, fabrics, and colors in the same run, and in-line digital foundation and in-line neck label printing streamline the printing process.
The OvalJet outputs photorealistic and illustrative graphics with a proprietary water-based 7-color ink set (CMYK + R + G + white), Ricoh Gen5 printheads, and dedicated white and color print cabinets. Additional features include Smart Cure curing system, Smart Press stations to reduce fibrillation and wrinkles, temperature-controlled print cabinet, Caldera RIP software, and optional Turbine Enterprise software with integrated production RIP and inventory management. The press is designed to image textiles with natural fibers and blends with higher percentages of natural fibers, such as cotton and cotton/poly blends.
