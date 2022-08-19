Connect with us

Headlines

Chromaline Screen Print Products Acquired by Saati

Deal aims to widen product range and develop a “common R&D roadmap.”
mm

Published

38 seconds ago

on

Saati (Como, Italy) has acquired Ikonics Corporation (Dululth, MN), expanding its portfolio of supplies for the screen printing industry.

The purchase includes Ikonics’ four business divisions, including Chromaline Screen Print Products as well as Ikonics Imaging, Ikonics Industrial Inkjet Solutions, and Ikonics Advanced Material Solutions.

Ikonics’ parent company will be Saati Advanced Chemicals, a newly formed subsidiary of Saati Americas based in South Carolina.

The acquisition, according to an announcement from the companies, aims to widen Ikonics’ product range and develop a “a common R&D roadmap” for screen printing and imaging applications.

Chromaline Screen Print Products supplies a line of capillary film, transfer emulsion, screen chemicals, and inkjet media for the screen printing market. Ken Hegman is the COO of Ikonics and heads up the Chromaline business.

Saati develops and manufactures breathable membranes, chemicals, and equipment for screen printing and other advanced niche markets, such as filtration (healthcare, water, food, automotive, appliances) and consumer electronics. Founded in Italy in 1935, the company operates 15 sites globally and has about 1000 employees.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular