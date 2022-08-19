Chromaline Screen Print Products Acquired by Saati

Saati (Como, Italy) has acquired Ikonics Corporation (Dululth, MN), expanding its portfolio of supplies for the screen printing industry.

The purchase includes Ikonics’ four business divisions, including Chromaline Screen Print Products as well as Ikonics Imaging, Ikonics Industrial Inkjet Solutions, and Ikonics Advanced Material Solutions.

Ikonics’ parent company will be Saati Advanced Chemicals, a newly formed subsidiary of Saati Americas based in South Carolina.

The acquisition, according to an announcement from the companies, aims to widen Ikonics’ product range and develop a “a common R&D roadmap” for screen printing and imaging applications.

Chromaline Screen Print Products supplies a line of capillary film, transfer emulsion, screen chemicals, and inkjet media for the screen printing market. Ken Hegman is the COO of Ikonics and heads up the Chromaline business.

Saati develops and manufactures breathable membranes, chemicals, and equipment for screen printing and other advanced niche markets, such as filtration (healthcare, water, food, automotive, appliances) and consumer electronics. Founded in Italy in 1935, the company operates 15 sites globally and has about 1000 employees.

