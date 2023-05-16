Frank Kozik, Iconic Graphic Artist, Dies at 61

Frank Kozik, the artist behind posters and album covers for The Melvins, The Offspring, Queens of the Stone Age, and a variety of other bands, has died at the age of 61.

Kozik’s wife, Sharon, announced his passing on social media on Saturday, May 6:

“We are devastated to inform you that Frank Kozik passed away unexpectedly this past Saturday,” she wrote. “Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each of the genres he worked in. He dramatically changed every industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honored to have been part of his journey. And he will be missed beyond what words could ever express.

“He loved his wife, his cats, classic muscle cars, mentoring others, and Disneyland. His forceful presence will be missed by all who knew him. His legacy, like all great masters, will live on through his art and our memories of him. More info on a memorial service will come soon. For now, we ask you please respect our privacy during this trying time. With love, Sharon and the cats.”

Born in Spain, Kozik moved to California as a teenager and served in the U.S. Air Force before making a name for himself in art in the 1980s. In addition to rock posters and album covers, Kozik owned his own record label, published books, and designed vinyl toys. A recent article from GoCollect offers numerous examples.

As for screen printing, Kozik made a significant impact on the trade, says industry veteran Andy MacDougall. “He was a screen printer at the start, and he pushed people to water-based and pushed the printed poster and the graphics of rock into the mainstream,” MacDougall says. “In short, [he was] a legend.”

