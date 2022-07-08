HanesBrands Makes 10-Year Apparel Deal with USC

(PRESS RELEASE) WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HanesBrands (HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, announced a new primary apparel partnership with the University of Southern California (USC). The 10-year agreement gives HBI exclusive rights in the mass and mid-tier retail channels to develop consumer-driven collections of fan apparel that will expand the University’s retail footprint.

The agreement is in addition to USC’s existing relationship with Nike, which is the official outfitter of the 21 varsity Trojan sports and provider of fan merchandise.

HBI, which owns the iconic Champion and Hanes brands, as well as the eco-forward Alternative Apparel brand, will design, manufacture and distribute an expansive collection of men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel. HBI will create special activations and enhanced retail presentations beginning in January 2023. The company brings in-house design expertise, manufacturing proficiency and a commitment to responsible, transparent manufacturing with a focus on people, planet and product.

“USC has a proud heritage, and we’re thrilled to support the school in supplying fan apparel that consumers will love,” said John Fryer, HanesBrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel. “Our iconic brands and unmatched products resonate with consumers around the world and will help enhance fan engagement for USC.”

USC joins the University of Texas, The Ohio State University, University of North Carolina, University of Georgia, Villanova, University of South Carolina, and University of Cincinnati as primary apparel partners with HBI.

“We are excited to enter into a long-term partnership with HanesBrands. Their collection of iconic brands, retail success, and commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing makes them a great fit for USC,“ said Matt Curran, USC director of Trademarks and Licensing. “We’re confident in HanesBrands’ ability to service our growing market of fans, alumni, and students with quality apparel offerings.”

