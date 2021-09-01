If You Had Listened to Me, You Wouldn’t Have Botched 20,000 T-Shirts

Told Ya So

One of our sales managers had a very large customer who insisted on only having one white ink for everyday use; it was a low bleed white and for the most part it worked great. I had warned the customer that it’s generally not good practice and may bite them back someday. That day did come! They printed 20,000 reactive dyed cotton shirts that ended up having a ghost image on the back of every shirt. A ghost image develops when the strong anti-bleed properties of the low bleed ink basically bleaches (for the lack of a better term) the back of the other shirts stacked on top of the print.