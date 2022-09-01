These 4 Screen Printers Employ People with Disabilities — Here's Why You Should Consider Doing the Same

PART 3: DISABILITIES EMPLOYMENT

LET’S TALK ABOUT It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more.

Watch the webinar moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer of Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Amber Massey of Tshirts for Hope, Ryan Moor of Allmade and Ryonet, and Jed Seifert of Stakes Manufacturing.

The multi-part diversity and inclusion series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.



Ali Banholzer

Wear Your Spirit Warehouse

Amber Massey

Tshirts for Hope

Ryan Moor

Allmade and Ryonet

Jed Seifert

Stakes Manufacturing

Editor’s Note: These topics aren’t political. They’re not meant to divide our industry, our country, or our world. This is about human rights. This is about welcoming all people into our industry with open arms and giving everyone a seat at the table. I hope we all learn something and find ways to grow together.

Free Disability Employment Resources: The Arc

APSE

SEEC

Disability Employment Service Providers

State Vocational

Rehabilitation Offices

Ali Banholzer and Ryan Moor began hiring employees with disabilities through local chapters of The Arc. Learn more about The Arc in the interview below with Lyndee Waldbauer, marketing and communications coordinator for The Arc Southern Maryland.

Adrienne Palmer: What is The Arc’s role in helping businesses employ those with certain disabilities?

Lyndee Waldbauer: The Arc Southern Maryland‘s (Arc SoMD) vocational support staff help to match the right candidate to the needs of the employer, with the individual’s strengths and interest in mind. Our staff provides one-to-one, on-site job coaching that fits the needs of the employee and business, at no cost to the employer.

AP: How did you become involved with Ali’s business, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse?

LW: Having used Ali’s business for our screen printing needs before, we reached out to collaborate on starting an online “SWAG Store,” so our employees, people we support, and family and friends could purchase Arc SoMD apparel and merchandise. During one of the visits to Ali’s shop, our development team asked, “Are you hiring?” and Ali enthusiastically replied that as a matter of fact they are. This exciting opportunity was passed on to our vocational services team who knew they had just the person for the job. The rest is history! We get so excited every time we share our SWAG Store, because not only is it supporting a local business, but many of the products purchased are made by someone we support. It has been an amazing partnership from day one and it is exactly what we envision for our community businesses and the people we support.

AP: What does the process look like for someone who is interested in working with The Arc to hire someone with intellectual and developmental disabilities?

LW: To the employer, it looks just like the same process if the candidate did not have a disability. On our end, we may have been working with the person we support to perfect their personal presentation, interviewing skills, and/or to help them build desirable employment skills.

AP: What does the disability inclusion strategy entail?

LW: We like to think of disability inclusion as more of a movement than a strategy. Our mission is to create opportunities for independence and personal success for people with different abilities in inclusive communities.

AP: Is The Arc involved post-hire?

LW: The Arc SoMD is very involved post-hire. This is when our involvement is most evident. Depending on the needs of the business and the person we support, our vocational support professionals (VSP) create an individually focused plan for each match. The VSP may attend portions of any required training with the new employee so they understand all the job details and can help train the employee if additional training is needed, and they make regular check ins with both the employee and the employer. If the employer has a concern, they always know the VSP’s contact information so they can reach out. The VSP is part of the employee/employer relationship and is a bonus to the employer.

AP: What are the benefits to both the hire and the employer?

LW: An employment partnership with The Arc Southern Maryland provides your business with:

On-the-job training assistance with skilled coaches, at no cost to you

Well-qualified candidates

Dedicated and dependable workers

A more diverse workforce

Potential tax credits

While there are many benefits to employment for both disabled and non-disabled employees, the number one benefit to the employee is they become a valuable, contributing member of their community.

AP: How many local chapters are there?

LW: There are more than 600 Arc chapters in the US. To find a list of chapters for different areas, please visit thearc.org/find-a-chapter.

Business owners may have questions that are specific to their needs. There’s no question they should feel uncomfortable asking and no fear or concern we aren’t happy to address.

From the Brain Squad

Do you currently employ people with disabilities?

NO: 62% | YES: 38%

What programs do you partner with?

“We worked with the mental health unit of our local hospital. Plus, the local high school for kids with mental health issues – hiring them upon graduation, with support from the school staff.” — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD – T-shirt Printing and Embroidery

“I have a niece with Down Syndrome who is four years old. Her being born really opened a world that most people, myself included, don’t understand or can’t relate to. We didn’t work with a program, it just kind of happened. Our recent hire, Eric, has been with us for a year now and exceeds any expectations.” — Nate Hansen, Hansen Screen Printing

“Government programs. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing

Have you explored hiring people with disabilities?

Yes: 50%

No: 50%

No: 50% “We haven’t hired yet but have contacted local organizations for a possible part-time employee.” — Charlie Vetters, Organic Robot Designs

What is holding you back from employing people with disabilities?

“We can’t hire full time at the moment, and we are so busy now it is difficult to get implemented.” — Charlie Vetters, Organic Robot Designs

“Lack of work, suitable candidate.” — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing

Some days are harder than others, but that goes for any employee. You just have to take a different approach when teaching and directing. — Nate Hansen, Hansen Screen Printing

I’ve contacted a couple of agencies, but I didn’t hear back.” — Shannon McKinnon, Aisle 6ix

We are actually meeting with someone who is going to look for candidates who might work for our needs. — Jim heiser, bullseye activewear

Honestly, if they can do the job in a safe and timely manner, I’m open to hiring them. — Rene Cantu, 361 Printing & Embroidery

“Nothing; the opportunity has not presented itself to us yet.” — Scott Garnett, King Screen

“Nothing; I think most jobs can be adapted to fit the person doing the work if needed.” — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink

“The kinds of work best suited for them.” — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech

“I don’t currently need to hire anyone.” — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art

Advertisement