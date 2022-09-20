Adrienne Palmer Joins Q&A With Alan & Marshall

Q&A WITH ALAN & MARSHALL is a live question-and-answer show dedicated to the decorated apparel industry held each Friday. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, joined Alan Howe and Marshall Atkinson on September 16 for the 125th episode. The three screen printing fanatics discussed the Women in Screen Printing Awards, the Brain Squad, the September/October digital edition, the 2022 Apparel Decorators Industry Profile Survey hosted by Keypoint Intelligence, key business-related topics screen printers need to be educated on, and more.

Watch the video podcast above or listen on Audible.