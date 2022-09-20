Webinars/Videos
Adrienne Palmer Joins Q&A With Alan & Marshall
Watch the 125th episode to learn more about what Screen Printing magazine currently has to offer.
Q&A WITH ALAN & MARSHALL is a live question-and-answer show dedicated to the decorated apparel industry held each Friday. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, joined Alan Howe and Marshall Atkinson on September 16 for the 125th episode. The three screen printing fanatics discussed the Women in Screen Printing Awards, the Brain Squad, the September/October digital edition, the 2022 Apparel Decorators Industry Profile Survey hosted by Keypoint Intelligence, key business-related topics screen printers need to be educated on, and more.
Watch the video podcast above or listen on Audible.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
