Connect with us

Webinars/Videos

Adrienne Palmer Joins Q&A With Alan & Marshall

Watch the 125th episode to learn more about what Screen Printing magazine currently has to offer.
mm

Published

5 hours ago

on

Q&A WITH ALAN & MARSHALL is a live question-and-answer show dedicated to the decorated apparel industry held each Friday. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, joined Alan Howe and Marshall Atkinson on September 16 for the 125th episode. The three screen printing fanatics discussed the Women in Screen Printing Awards, the Brain Squad, the September/October digital edition, the 2022 Apparel Decorators Industry Profile Survey hosted by Keypoint Intelligence, key business-related topics screen printers need to be educated on, and more.

Watch the video podcast above or listen on Audible.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular