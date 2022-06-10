Connect with us

News

Mimaki USA Launches New Online Store

For the first time, Mimaki products are available directly to customers.
mm

Published

9 hours ago

on

Mimaki USA (Suwanee, GA) has announced the launch of a new online store for US and Canadian markets, Mimaki eShop.

According to a press release from the company, the store marks the first time in Mimaki history that products are available for sale, direct to customers.

“The online store features a curated collection of ‘experienced’ machines, accessories, inks, and overstock products,” the release states. “Customers can expect to choose from a revolving inventory. Built with customer use as the priority, the new Mimaki eShop is an easy-to-navigate online shopping experience.”

“We are excited to make Mimaki products more accessible than ever. Whether it’s to satisfy an interest in trying us for the first time or for the seasoned Mimaki user looking to expand their line-up, our new online store has something for everyone,” Mimaki Senior Marketing Manager Vernon Jones, is quoted in the release.

For more information, visit here.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular