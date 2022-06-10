News
Mimaki USA Launches New Online Store
For the first time, Mimaki products are available directly to customers.
Mimaki USA (Suwanee, GA) has announced the launch of a new online store for US and Canadian markets, Mimaki eShop.
According to a press release from the company, the store marks the first time in Mimaki history that products are available for sale, direct to customers.
“The online store features a curated collection of ‘experienced’ machines, accessories, inks, and overstock products,” the release states. “Customers can expect to choose from a revolving inventory. Built with customer use as the priority, the new Mimaki eShop is an easy-to-navigate online shopping experience.”
“We are excited to make Mimaki products more accessible than ever. Whether it’s to satisfy an interest in trying us for the first time or for the seasoned Mimaki user looking to expand their line-up, our new online store has something for everyone,” Mimaki Senior Marketing Manager Vernon Jones, is quoted in the release.
For more information, visit here.
