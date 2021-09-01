Connect with us

Mitography, Manufacturing, and Makerspaces with Graham Hayward and Linn Horntvedt

Graham Hayward and Linn Horntvedt’s belief in the importance of ideas.
IIn the first of three Mitography, Manufacturing, and Makerspaces episodes, Graham Hayward and Linn Horntvedt join Andy MacDougall to discuss a five year renovation of an 1800s factory, equipment purchasing, and the importance of harvesting ideas.

ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.

