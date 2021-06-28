Podcasts
Andy MacDougall with Renaissance Woman Gemma Monostereo
Learn more about the Barcelona-based screen printer.
GEMMA MONOSTEREO, a vivacious, do-it-all screen printer, and Andy MacDougall discuss trends and topics from Barcelona. They cover a lot of ground, from her first taste of screen printing, starting and growing Serigrafia Monostereo, the death of live music and the rock poster during COVID, and the new sources of print jobs. They also talk favorite artists, women kicking it in the gig poster world, and the Brexit bonus.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Equipment Zones Hires Geoff Baxter as Business Development Manager
Screen Printers, Have You Ever Sent an Employee Away for Training?
Screen Saver Podcast: Support Local Artists
Exile Technologies Spyder III Computer-to-Screen System
Madeira USA Polyester Metallic CR Embroidery Thread
