Andy MacDougall with Renaissance Woman Gemma Monostereo

GEMMA MONOSTEREO, a vivacious, do-it-all screen printer, and Andy MacDougall discuss trends and topics from Barcelona. They cover a lot of ground, from her first taste of screen printing, starting and growing Serigrafia Monostereo, the death of live music and the rock poster during COVID, and the new sources of print jobs. They also talk favorite artists, women kicking it in the gig poster world, and the Brexit bonus.