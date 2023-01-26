Nazdar Hands Inkjet Field Specialist Role to Franco Cherfils

Franco Cherfils, who has worked in the printing industry for almost 18 years, will join the Nazdar Digital Technical Services team.

Shawnee, KS, January 23, 2023: Nazdar Ink Technologies, the leading manufacturer of UV, water-based and solvent-based wide-format digital inkjet, screen-printing and flexographic ink products, is delighted to announce the appointment of Franco Cherfils as Inkjet Field Specialist.

Based out of Pennsylvania and supporting the Northeast region of the United States, Franco will work as part of the highly knowledgeable Nazdar Digital Technical Services team, offering support to Nazdar’s expansive network of customers.

Franco will be responsible for installing, training and repairing the market-leading range of graphic and textile inkjet equipment that Nazdar sells and supports. He will also provide expert technical support to the end users of this equipment.

A highly knowledgeable and experienced industry professional, Franco has been working in the printing market for almost 18 years, primarily within the wide-format sector. His previous roles have seen him oversee core functions such as job orders, printing, and repairing machines.

“We are delighted to welcome Franco to the Nazdar Digital Technical Services team, and I very much look forward to working with him to further support our customers across the Northeast,” Bruce Ridge – technical service director at Nazdar. “Franco brings with him a wealth of experience from his time in the print industry, and both our team and customers will benefit from his expert knowledge.”