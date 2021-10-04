Connect with us

Headlines

New Andy Warhol Exhibit Shows Final Screen Prints of Career

Works emphasize the famed artist’s love of the West.
mm

Published

21 hours ago

on

New Andy Warhol Exhibit Shows Final Screen Prints of Career
Credit: jhnewsandguide.com

“I want to die with my blue jeans on.”

That was the parting wish of artistic savant Andy Warhol, who harbored a love for the West that will be on display in an exhibit featuring the final screen printing works of his career, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reports.

The exhibit, titled “Warhol’s West,” will be at the James Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, through Jan. 9, 2022.

“A lot of people are familiar with Andy Warhol’s work, but they’re not necessarily familiar with his love of the West,” museum curator Emily Kapes told the outlet. “He felt like he was home in the West, so he celebrated it through his work.”

The collection includes the source materials Warhol used and spotlights his “Cowboys and Indians” series, which Kapes said “didn’t get as much attention was because it was at the end of his career. It was unexpected that he passed away the next year.”

For more information about the exhibit, visit thejamesmuseum.org/warhol.

Advertisement

Read more at Fox 13.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular