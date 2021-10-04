New Andy Warhol Exhibit Shows Final Screen Prints of Career

“I want to die with my blue jeans on.”

That was the parting wish of artistic savant Andy Warhol, who harbored a love for the West that will be on display in an exhibit featuring the final screen printing works of his career, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reports.

The exhibit, titled “Warhol’s West,” will be at the James Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, through Jan. 9, 2022.

“A lot of people are familiar with Andy Warhol’s work, but they’re not necessarily familiar with his love of the West,” museum curator Emily Kapes told the outlet. “He felt like he was home in the West, so he celebrated it through his work.”

The collection includes the source materials Warhol used and spotlights his “Cowboys and Indians” series, which Kapes said “didn’t get as much attention was because it was at the end of his career. It was unexpected that he passed away the next year.”

For more information about the exhibit, visit thejamesmuseum.org/warhol.

