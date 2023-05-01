News
Nominations Open for the 2023 Women in Screen Printing Awards
We need your help deciding which female leaders deserve special recognition for enhancing our industry.
Do you know an exceptionally talented female professional in the screen printing industry? Nominate her today for the fourth annual Women in Screen Printing Awards.
Exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US, these awards honor the bold spirit of female leaders. Screen Printing magazine is looking for six industry women who have sparked innovation, spurred business growth, improved their communities, and otherwise enhanced the screen printing industry.
Past winners stand out not only for their career accomplishments, but also their industry involvement and philanthropic roles. Based on their experience, a nomination could provide someone you know with the opportunity to elevate her career and connect more deeply with a growing network of female leaders in the screen printing space. Other rewards include a profile in Screen Printing’s September/October digital edition and recognition at Printing United Expo in Atlanta.
Judges will evaluate any information the editorial staff can find (past media coverage, social media posts, and so forth). Nonetheless, please include as much detail as possible in the nomination form. If you don’t have all the answers, don’t hesitate to reach out to your chosen nominee (or someone close to them, such as a family member, friend, or coworker).
Qualifications are simple: her primary business must be screen printing, she can’t be a past winner, and she can’t be an owner or employee of an OEM, distributor, or vendor. Nominations are due June 30.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Nominations Open for the 2023 Women in Screen Printing Awards
Cyclists Peddle Screen Printing Fundamentals
Four Female Leaders Discuss How to Accelerate Diversity in the Industry
Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
7 Strategies for Beating Your Competition
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity
-
Best of the Business6 days ago
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
-
Marshall Atkinson6 days ago
7 Strategies for Beating Your Competition
-
Andy MacDougall1 week ago
Live-Printed Poster Raises $15,000 for Long Beach Nonprofit
-
Expert Perspectives3 weeks ago
Screen Printers Should Find Their Lane and Stay in It
-
Nicole Pape4 weeks ago
Don’t Waste Your Time Focusing on Competitors
-
Buzz Session15 hours ago
Do Screen Printers Donate Used Equipment to Schools or Other Print Shops?
-
News2 weeks ago
Ohio Screen Printer Plans Expansion