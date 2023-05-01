Nominations Open for the 2023 Women in Screen Printing Awards

Do you know an exceptionally talented female professional in the screen printing industry? Nominate her today for the fourth annual Women in Screen Printing Awards.

Exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US, these awards honor the bold spirit of female leaders. Screen Printing magazine is looking for six industry women who have sparked innovation, spurred business growth, improved their communities, and otherwise enhanced the screen printing industry.

Past winners stand out not only for their career accomplishments, but also their industry involvement and philanthropic roles. Based on their experience, a nomination could provide someone you know with the opportunity to elevate her career and connect more deeply with a growing network of female leaders in the screen printing space. Other rewards include a profile in Screen Printing’s September/October digital edition and recognition at Printing United Expo in Atlanta.

Judges will evaluate any information the editorial staff can find (past media coverage, social media posts, and so forth). Nonetheless, please include as much detail as possible in the nomination form. If you don’t have all the answers, don’t hesitate to reach out to your chosen nominee (or someone close to them, such as a family member, friend, or coworker).

Qualifications are simple: her primary business must be screen printing, she can’t be a past winner, and she can’t be an owner or employee of an OEM, distributor, or vendor. Nominations are due June 30.