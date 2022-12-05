Pantone Names “Viva Magenta” Its 2023 Color of the Year

Pantone (Carlstadt, New Jersey) has announced “Viva Magenta” as its 2023 Color of the Year.

The color consultancy says the crimson red tone presents a balance between warm and cool, dubbing it “an unconventional shade for an unconventional time.”

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director, Pantone Color Institute.

With respect to branding, Pantone says Viva Magenta can be used to bridge the physical and digital worlds.

“Today’s consumers spend large portions of their days looking at a screen where the visuals tend towards pale and neutral. Designers looking for a color that cuts through this space will find the Color of the Year 2023 a captivating solution,” Pantone wrote in its announcement.

The company adds, “Brands wanting to appear animated and passionate can use Viva Magenta to elicit a strong consumer reaction. Because reds are advancing colors, they draw the eye and muscle out the colors surrounding them. Whether consumers are scrolling on their phones or browsing the aisles, tapping into the Color of the Year 2023 will ensure you stand out.”

