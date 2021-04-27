Headlines
Print Shop That Designed George Floyd-Inspired T-Shirts Wins $10K on Reality Show
Owner Howard Rachaad, who counts Harley-Davidson and the Milwaukee Bucks among his clientele, intends to franchise nationwide.
Howard Rachaad, the owner of Wisconsin-based Cream City Print Lounge, coaxed a $10,000 investment out of local business barons during a recent episode of “Project Pitch It,” BizTimes reports.
Rachaad, the article explains, started his business in 2019 and has already built an impressive clientele, including Harley-Davidson, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Store.
He also designed a line of T-shirts to promote racial equality following the death of George Floyd last summer. Kohl’s carried the t-shirts at various locations.
When asked about the future of his business by one of the investors on the show, Rachaad expressed his desire to franchise nationwide once he’s firmly established at his current location.
Read more at BizTimes.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Screen Saver Podcast: Apparel Decoration
Print Shop That Designed George Floyd-Inspired T-Shirts Wins $10K on Reality Show
New Live FESPA Virtual Event Series Helps Printers Get Fit for Recovery
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Screen Saver Podcast: Sustainability
Screen Saver Podcast: Data Driven Business Decisions
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board Members Reflect on How 2020 Affected Their Businesses
-
Rising Stars Awards3 months ago
Announcing the 2020 Rising Stars Award Winners
-
Marshall Atkinson4 months ago
20 Ways to Be Successful During Disruption
-
Videos4 months ago
Screen Printer Pivots from In-Person Live Printing to Virtual Events
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: David Kent
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: Joshua Bunton
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
How TikTok Turns Your Followers into Customers
-
Headlines3 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Brain Squad — and Make Your Voice Heard!