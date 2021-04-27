Print Shop That Designed George Floyd-Inspired T-Shirts Wins $10K on Reality Show

Howard Rachaad, the owner of Wisconsin-based Cream City Print Lounge, coaxed a $10,000 investment out of local business barons during a recent episode of “Project Pitch It,” BizTimes reports.

Rachaad, the article explains, started his business in 2019 and has already built an impressive clientele, including Harley-Davidson, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Store.

He also designed a line of T-shirts to promote racial equality following the death of George Floyd last summer. Kohl’s carried the t-shirts at various locations.

When asked about the future of his business by one of the investors on the show, Rachaad expressed his desire to franchise nationwide once he’s firmly established at his current location.

