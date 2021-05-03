Connect with us

Pangaia Fashion Label Using Toxic Air Pollution to Print its Graphics

It’s the first time this kind of ink has been used to make clothes.
3 hours ago

Credit: Lucia Hernandez Hernandez | YouTube

A forward-thinking fashion label has taken to printing the graphics on its clothes with ink made of air pollution, Fast Company writes.

The aptly named Air-Ink, a creation of MIT brainiacs, consists of carbon particles that have been collected from the air and then purified, the article explains.

The benefits of this innovation for Mother Earth and its denizens are apparent. These carbon particles – left untrapped and free to float wherever they please – would otherwise be inhaled by people and impact vital functions. They would also contribute to atmospheric warming.

The report says this is the first time this type of ink has been used to make clothes. Air-Ink is currently twice the price of regular ink, but its creators are working toward reducing the price to make it competitive with other inks.

Fast Company writes.

