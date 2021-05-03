Headlines
Pangaia Fashion Label Using Toxic Air Pollution to Print its Graphics
It’s the first time this kind of ink has been used to make clothes.
A forward-thinking fashion label has taken to printing the graphics on its clothes with ink made of air pollution, Fast Company writes.
The aptly named Air-Ink, a creation of MIT brainiacs, consists of carbon particles that have been collected from the air and then purified, the article explains.
The benefits of this innovation for Mother Earth and its denizens are apparent. These carbon particles – left untrapped and free to float wherever they please – would otherwise be inhaled by people and impact vital functions. They would also contribute to atmospheric warming.
The report says this is the first time this type of ink has been used to make clothes. Air-Ink is currently twice the price of regular ink, but its creators are working toward reducing the price to make it competitive with other inks.
Fast Company writes.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Pangaia Fashion Label Using Toxic Air Pollution to Print its Graphics
Screen Saver Podcast: Design
3 Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
How To Be Heard Without Making A Sound
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Screen Saver Podcast: Sustainability
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board Members Reflect on How 2020 Affected Their Businesses
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Announcing the 2020 Rising Stars Award Winners
-
Marshall Atkinson4 months ago
20 Ways to Be Successful During Disruption
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: Joshua Bunton
-
Videos4 months ago
Screen Printer Pivots from In-Person Live Printing to Virtual Events
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: David Kent
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
How TikTok Turns Your Followers into Customers
-
Headlines4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Brain Squad — and Make Your Voice Heard!