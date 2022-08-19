Connect with us

Press Releases

Printing United Alliance Names Students Selected for 2022-23 Scholarship Award Program

Annual program provides $50,000 total in financial support to student members studying graphic communications.
mm

Published

6 hours ago

on

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., is pleased to announce the recipients for this year’s Student Scholarship Award Program. Made possible through donations from endowment investors and industry leaders through the PRINTING United Alliance Foundation, the Student Scholarship Program provides $50,000 total in financial support to students planning a future in the printing and graphic arts industry. For more information, visit our Student Scholarship page.

PRINTING United Alliance Invests in the Future of the Industry
This year’s scholarship recipients are enrolled to attend a PRINTING United Alliance Educational Institution Member college or university full time for the fall 2022 semester and are pursuing a career in graphic communications, printing technology, or printing management. They must also have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.

The PRINTING United Alliance Scholarship Program recipients this year are:

  • Cal Poly State University
    Amber Gourley
    Elianna Oliver
    Mallory Browne
  • Clemson University
    Gil Altman
    Juan Rojas Jr.
    Margaret Milani
    Miriam Jones
    Riley Rutland
  • Ferris State University
    Andrew Friedman
    Collin Henderson
    Jenny Appledorn
    Mackenzie Griffin
  • Illinois State University
    Brooke Himes
    Haliah Offutt
    Jason Stauche
    John Underwood
  • Pittsburg State University
    Kaylea Robertson
  • Rochester Institute of Technology
    Emily Knape
    Yash Dhote
  • Ryerson University
    Andy Huang
    Jasmine Dawdy
    Lorena Florea
    Manya Ganju
  • Stuttgart Media University
    Anna Kolesova
    Laura Cirstea

“PRINTING United Alliance congratulates our student members who have gone above and beyond in academic excellence and are studying to one day join our industry,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, PRINTING United Alliance. “Given the complexities of our current economy, coupled with what has been a challenging academic environment, we applaud these students for their dedication and hard work. We are proud to support them and look forward to having these member students as part of our future industry workforce.”

Join PRINTING United Alliance
For more information about how to join PRINTING United Alliance to engage with student programs such as this, and to take advantage of vast membership benefits including direct access to leading industry experts, services, and programs, visit here.

SUBMITTING PRESS RELEASES Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE

Advertisement

Latest Feeds

Advertisement

Most Popular