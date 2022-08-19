Printing United Alliance Names Students Selected for 2022-23 Scholarship Award Program

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., is pleased to announce the recipients for this year’s Student Scholarship Award Program. Made possible through donations from endowment investors and industry leaders through the PRINTING United Alliance Foundation, the Student Scholarship Program provides $50,000 total in financial support to students planning a future in the printing and graphic arts industry. For more information, visit our Student Scholarship page.

PRINTING United Alliance Invests in the Future of the Industry

This year’s scholarship recipients are enrolled to attend a PRINTING United Alliance Educational Institution Member college or university full time for the fall 2022 semester and are pursuing a career in graphic communications, printing technology, or printing management. They must also have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.

The PRINTING United Alliance Scholarship Program recipients this year are:

Cal Poly State University

Amber Gourley

Elianna Oliver

Mallory Browne

Amber Gourley Elianna Oliver Mallory Browne Clemson University

Gil Altman

Juan Rojas Jr.

Margaret Milani

Miriam Jones

Riley Rutland

Gil Altman Juan Rojas Jr. Margaret Milani Miriam Jones Riley Rutland Ferris State University

Andrew Friedman

Collin Henderson

Jenny Appledorn

Mackenzie Griffin

Andrew Friedman Collin Henderson Jenny Appledorn Mackenzie Griffin Illinois State University

Brooke Himes

Haliah Offutt

Jason Stauche

John Underwood

Brooke Himes Haliah Offutt Jason Stauche John Underwood Pittsburg State University

Kaylea Robertson

Kaylea Robertson Rochester Institute of Technology

Emily Knape

Yash Dhote

Emily Knape Yash Dhote Ryerson University

Andy Huang

Jasmine Dawdy

Lorena Florea

Manya Ganju

Andy Huang Jasmine Dawdy Lorena Florea Manya Ganju Stuttgart Media University

Anna Kolesova

Laura Cirstea

“PRINTING United Alliance congratulates our student members who have gone above and beyond in academic excellence and are studying to one day join our industry,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, PRINTING United Alliance. “Given the complexities of our current economy, coupled with what has been a challenging academic environment, we applaud these students for their dedication and hard work. We are proud to support them and look forward to having these member students as part of our future industry workforce.”



Join PRINTING United Alliance

For more information about how to join PRINTING United Alliance to engage with student programs such as this, and to take advantage of vast membership benefits including direct access to leading industry experts, services, and programs, visit here.