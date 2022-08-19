Press Releases
Printing United Alliance Names Students Selected for 2022-23 Scholarship Award Program
Annual program provides $50,000 total in financial support to student members studying graphic communications.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., is pleased to announce the recipients for this year’s Student Scholarship Award Program. Made possible through donations from endowment investors and industry leaders through the PRINTING United Alliance Foundation, the Student Scholarship Program provides $50,000 total in financial support to students planning a future in the printing and graphic arts industry. For more information, visit our Student Scholarship page.
PRINTING United Alliance Invests in the Future of the Industry
This year’s scholarship recipients are enrolled to attend a PRINTING United Alliance Educational Institution Member college or university full time for the fall 2022 semester and are pursuing a career in graphic communications, printing technology, or printing management. They must also have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.
The PRINTING United Alliance Scholarship Program recipients this year are:
- Cal Poly State University
Amber Gourley
Elianna Oliver
Mallory Browne
- Clemson University
Gil Altman
Juan Rojas Jr.
Margaret Milani
Miriam Jones
Riley Rutland
- Ferris State University
Andrew Friedman
Collin Henderson
Jenny Appledorn
Mackenzie Griffin
- Illinois State University
Brooke Himes
Haliah Offutt
Jason Stauche
John Underwood
- Pittsburg State University
Kaylea Robertson
- Rochester Institute of Technology
Emily Knape
Yash Dhote
- Ryerson University
Andy Huang
Jasmine Dawdy
Lorena Florea
Manya Ganju
- Stuttgart Media University
Anna Kolesova
Laura Cirstea
“PRINTING United Alliance congratulates our student members who have gone above and beyond in academic excellence and are studying to one day join our industry,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, PRINTING United Alliance. “Given the complexities of our current economy, coupled with what has been a challenging academic environment, we applaud these students for their dedication and hard work. We are proud to support them and look forward to having these member students as part of our future industry workforce.”
Join PRINTING United Alliance
For more information about how to join PRINTING United Alliance to engage with student programs such as this, and to take advantage of vast membership benefits including direct access to leading industry experts, services, and programs, visit here.
