Headlines
Retail Workers Want to Fight Back Against Thieves
Many store staffers say retailers have been too soft on rising crime and should take a more hands-on approach with lawbreakers.
Store workers have had it with rowdy customers and brazen thieves, with some saying their employers have been too permissive of surging retail crime and should provide more resources to thwart bad actors, The New York Times reports.
According to NYT‘s analysis of FBI data, assaults in retail establishments have been increasing at a faster rate than the national average. From 2018 to 2020, reports of assault to the FBI by law enforcement agencies increased by 42%; such reports increased by 63% in grocery stores and 75% in convenience stores.
To counter criminals, particularly thieves, store employees want more armed security guards who can take an “active role” in stopping them. They’d also like more retailers to take a page from the airlines’ playbook and permanently ban unruly and violent customers.
“These criminals feel like they own the store,” Tony Settles, a clerk at a Safeway store in Denver, told the outlet. “The No. 1 thing that can fix this is accountability.”
Read more at The New York Times.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Retail Workers Want to Fight Back Against Thieves
Apparel Printer Makes 4th Acquisition in Last Year
Squeegeerama 2022 and Dan Stiles Partner for an Electric Event
T-Shirt Scams Sweep Across Multiple States
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
35-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Acquired by Screen Printing Franchise
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 days ago
T-Shirt Scams Sweep Across Multiple States
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse
-
Andy MacDougall4 weeks ago
One Bad Screen Can Ruin a Job – Make Sure It Doesn’t
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
35-Year-Old Embroidery Shop Acquired by Screen Printing Franchise
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Printer to Build $9 Million Facility
-
Tips and How-To3 weeks ago
Printing on Athletic Apparel: A How-To Guide for Screen Pros
-
Brain Squad3 weeks ago
“The Doctor Wants to Know How I Got Plastisol in My Blood”
-
Shop Management5 days ago
Shirt Happens: 20 Ways You Can Use Humor to Build Your Screen Shop