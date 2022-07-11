Connect with us

Apparel Printer Makes 4th Acquisition in Last Year

Backed by deep pockets, the company says it plans to continue its aggressive growth strategy.
Graphic Village (Cincinnati), an apparel and promotional items printer, continues to expand its footprint.

The company has acquired Sunrise Hitek Group (Chicago), a variable print and specialty large-format company. The deal marks Graphic Village’s fourth acquisition in the last year.

All of Sunrise’s 25 employees will be retained, per a release. The company will eventually be rebranded as Graphic Village.

Sunrise, founded in 1988, offers services including digital printing, packaging, POS and POP signage, and environmental graphics.

In the last 12 months, Graphic Village has acquired T-Max Graphics (Muncie, IN), Mail Louisville (Louisville, KY), and the Cincinnati operations of One Touchpoint. It bills itself as a one-stop shop that provides branding, printing, packaging, apparel, direct mail, and fulfillment services.

Graphic Village is owned by Revitalize Capital, a private equity firm based in Cincinnati. In the release, the firm said it plans to continue its “aggressive growth strategy both organically and through attractive acquisition opportunities.”

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years.

