Headlines
Nike Store Has Been Closed for Months Due to Theft
People were reportedly walking in with bags, then brazenly walking out past unarmed security guards.
Ongoing theft has caused a Nike store in Portland to be closed for months.
That’s according to The Oregonian, which says there has been little indication that the closure of the store at 2650 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is temporary or permanent, though it remains stocked and staffed.
“People were just going in there with bags already opened and picking up stuff and walking out the door past unarmed security,” Ron Herndon, a Portland civil rights and education activist, told Business Insider.
Nike’s proposed solution – according to a letter that the sneaker giant sent to city mayor Ted Wheeler, which was obtained by The Oregonian – is to allow the company to hire off-duty police officers and give them the authority to arrest shoplifters. An upgraded loss-prevention strategy has also been proposed for Nike’s store in downtown Portland as well.
The Nike store on MLK Boulevard has reported 437 shoplifting cases to police since 2019, per a November analysis from KGW, Portland’s NBC affiliate. In Portland, that figure is second only to the 650 reported shoplifting incidents at a local Target store.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Nike Store Has Been Closed for Months Due to Theft
Next Level Apparel Hires President
EmpirePromos Celebrates 35th Anniversary
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
Talk Shirty to Me Scores Big Super Bowl Opportunity
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Shop Management1 week ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
22 Pictures from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2023
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Talk Shirty to Me Scores Big Super Bowl Opportunity
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
A Great American Print Shop Acquired by Franchisee
-
Andy MacDougall3 weeks ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker2 days ago
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
-
Headlines4 days ago
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Goodwin Graphics Presents Silver Service Award to Aaron Draplin