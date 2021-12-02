Inbox
Screen Printers Name the Most Innovative Technologies They Saw in 2021
Digital advances are getting your peers’ attention.
What is the most innovative screen printing technology you’ve witnessed, purchased, or heard about this year?
- At the [Impressions] tradeshow in Dallas, seeing a laser exposure unit and learning about how it worked was mind-blowing. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud TShirts, Miami, Florida
- Digital transfers. — John Wilhemsen, Distinct Impressions, Tucson, Arizona
- We got a new dryer (Aeolus), which not only looks great but doubled our production. A close second is a new flash with footswitch on our manual press. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing, Royston, British Columbia, Canada
- Digital is coming in a major way. — Eric Solomon, Night Owls, Houston, Texas
- I have not seen anything too new and exciting this year. I have been looking into DTG quite a bit though, and I would like to see some input on the varying technology in that field. — Shamus Barrett, 7 Corners Printing, St. Paul, Minnesota
The laser computer to screen technology from Grunig and Signtronic looks amazing.” — Shannon McKinnon, St. Peters – New South Wales, Sydney
- The emulsion-free screen making system that you print your screens with a thermal printer was pretty interesting at Impressions Expo in Ft. Worth. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art, Pemberville, Ohio
- New transfer material. — Kristin Deutsch, Hair of the Dog Graphics, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin
- I like the laser lineup that Stahls has created. Not new, but new to us. — Jim Heiser, Bullseye Active Wear, Brunswick, Ohio
- I’ve been experimenting with simulated embroidery out of a screen press. It’s looking pretty good so far. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois
- M&R Digital Squeegee. — Steve Knight, Dynagraphic Screen Printing, Holly Springs, North Carolina
- Hybrid digital and screen printing. But this technology didn’t come out this year; it’s just getting more popular as shops see the significant changes they can make to their workflow by adopting this technology. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- I haven’t upgraded or advanced anything… LED lighting? Hahaha! Advances in discharge inks are pretty cool. — Eric Carnell, Independence Printage Corp, Bellevue, Washington
Share your thoughts with Screen Printing. Email us at [email protected] or join our Brain Squad at screenprintingmag.com/brainsquad.
Screen Printers Name the Most Innovative Technologies They Saw in 2021
