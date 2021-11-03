Inbox
Screen Printers Express Concerns Over Delta Variant
Some worry about the virus’ downstream impact.
Are you concerned about the Delta variant?
- Still concerned about the Delta variant as our state goes back to indoor mask mandates. My staff is fully vaccinated, and we continue to adapt and remain as safe as we can while the country works to get a handle on this virus. — Christine Geronimo, Midnight Supply Company, Seattle, Washington
- We’ve put some action plans in place based on the Delta variant. — Michael McCall, Chattanooga Labeling Systems, Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Living in the Central Valley, we are a hotspot for COVID. Masks are worn by me and my family everywhere in public. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
- I am mildly concerned about the Delta variant. I am not concerned for my own personal health, but I do worry about what impact it will have on our businesses and economy if we have to shut down again. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Huntingtown, Maryland
-
We are hoping that the mask mandates continue as they have been the best money maker for us. — Pete Junior, New Era Apparel, Oceanside, New York
- The Delta variant of COVID-19 is really heavy on my mind. I think people are just tired of this virus thing and the political struggle around it will cause some not-so-good outcomes, hurting people and businesses along the way. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud Tshirts, Miami, Florida
- What’s on my mind is the increasing levels of the effects of the COVID situation. We are going to have a very tumultuous holiday season, as consumables and apparel inventory will remain to be spotty. Buckle up! — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- Only concern I have on the virus is what restrictions the government will screw us over with going forward. — Al Messier, Team Print, Bourbonnais, Illinois
- I am concerned about the newest variants of the COVID virus. As such, I will not be attending any indoor events for at least another year. Time will tell. — Dennis Bruso, East Coast Printers, Essex Junction, Vermont
Check Out the October/November 2021 Latest Products
Mimaki Direct-to-Object Presses
Independent Trading Long-Sleeved Blanks
Grateful Dead T-Shirt from 1967 Sells for Nearly $18,000
Equipment from Apparel Decoration Company Goes Up for Sale
16 Photos from Shirt Lab Ft. Worth 2021 – Here’s What You Missed
