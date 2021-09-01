Inbox
Screen Printers Provide Status Updates as the World Reopens
Some shops are hustling to meet pent-up demand, others are navigating obstacles like worker shortages.
Do you feel like you’ve gone from zero to 100 in life and business now that parts of the world are opening back up?
- Yes. Zero to 100 in March/April, and have not slowed down yet. — Doug Heminger, SS Designs, Winter Haven, Florida
- Zero to 1000 lol. We’ve never been anywhere near this volume. — Pete Junior, New Era Apparel, Oceanside, New York
- Over the past year or so, I’ve found the most successful shops have been the ones that have been the most open to change. They try out new ideas, concepts, techniques, or just plain ole weird stuff to see what happens. Failure isn’t bad… it’s data. What did we learn? Let’s adjust and keep moving. The shops that did this during the pandemic lockdown are going to emerge from the cocoon light years ahead of their competition. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- We have had a very good first half for our 2021 year. I don’t feel like it has been a zero to 100 type of situation though. I think that mindset has played into our current situation a lot. A few months into the pandemic, we changed our viewpoint of the situation from being reactive to getting back to planning in the same fashion we had previously. This allowed us to think and work ahead for seasonal things as well as provide ideas for customers. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art, Pemberville, Ohio
- Definitely gone from zero to 100 over here in Sydney, Australia. We’re in winter so printing hoodies is what’s happening. I’d loved some suggestions on products to use for sticking them to the pallets. We currently use Hot Tak, but would love something that wasn’t so airborne. — Shannon McKinnon, St. Peters, New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
-
I’d say I’ve gone from zero to 60 so far. Business is definitely picking back up for Dee’s Sweet Tees. I’m enjoying my summer, but I’m also looking forward to the fall season where school orders pick back up. — Deonjala Williams, Dee’s Sweet Tees and Heart and a Heat Press, Lake Worth, Florida
- We have seen business pick back up, which is great! However, we try to not push too hard in the summer months as we gear up for fall. — Victoria Jones, Inbound Ink, Lynn, Massachusetts
- It’s been zero to 100 and beyond, different streams of revenue, upgrades, new facility, employee shortages, and stock shortages. Stressful fall ahead so summer is pure enjoyment and much needed for us. Streamlining processes and improving workflow now to be better later. — Ron Augelli, WeTalkShirty.com, Dickson City, Pennyslvania
- We are busy, but the challenge is dealing with supply shortages and delays. — John Drake, Quackerbox Creations, Dallas, Texas [Editor’s note: See page 22]
- Record breaking year so far! — David Summerlin, Tropical Enterprises, Port Orange, Florida
- I’ve gone from zero to 120. I cannot say that I’m enjoying the summer, though. There is too much business and not enough available labor. I cannot find people to hire. If there were more to work, we would be able to claim 2021 as a record year. I’ve been in business for 29 years. — Denis Bruno, East Coast Printers, Essex Junction, Vermont
What’s on Your Mind?
- Sale of our business and retirement is what is on my mind at 70. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression, Tucson, Arizona
- I’ve been in the business over 35 years and I continue to see an abundance of opportunities for anyone who has the guts to pursue them. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
- Sadly, I feel what is needed in the industry and most small businesses is more detailed, actionable, education and business administration. However, that is not what “sells” magazines and gains readership. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Wearhouse, Huntingtown, Maryland
- I was very happy to see a recent article on LED-based UV-ink curing. — Kyle Baker Baker Prints, Chicago, Illinois
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
