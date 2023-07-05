Connect with us

Screen Printing Isn't Free

A business arrangement is supposed to be mutually beneficial.

Things you wanted to say to frustrating clients, but didn’t.

Don’t let the door…

… At my age (71), a lot of the filters are off. I once confronted a customer who acted as if she was buying a straw hat at a flea market. Me: “It sounds like you don’t want me to make any money on this job.” Her: “I don’t.” I walked her to the door and told her to get out.

Woulda Coulda Shouldas are collected from Screen Printing‘s Brain Squad and shared anonymously.

