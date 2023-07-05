Woulda Coulda Shoulda
Screen Printing Isn’t Free
A business arrangement is supposed to be mutually beneficial.
Things you wanted to say to frustrating clients, but didn’t.
Don’t let the door…
… At my age (71), a lot of the filters are off. I once confronted a customer who acted as if she was buying a straw hat at a flea market. Me: “It sounds like you don’t want me to make any money on this job.” Her: “I don’t.” I walked her to the door and told her to get out.
Woulda Coulda Shouldas are collected from Screen Printing‘s Brain Squad and shared anonymously.
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-printing pros. Sign up here.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
