You Need Those T-Shirts When?!?

Things you wanted to say to frustrating clients, but didn’t.

You Do Your Part and We’ll Do Ours

… You need to cram in a huge rush job, but you don’t have finished art? You don’t know how many, how many colors, what stock(s) you need, or where they’re going? Yes, no problem, we’ll book that press time for you.

Woulda Coulda Shouldas are collected from Screen Printing‘s Brain Squad and shared anonymously.