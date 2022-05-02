Screen Saver
Screen Saver Podcast: Family Business
Brendan Roberts shares how he balances work and home when running a family business.
Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
IN THIS EPISODE, Adrienne Palmer chats with Brendan Roberts on the need to be comfortable with change, the imaginary bucket his family puts all work-related topics in during Sunday dinner, and how being a parent made him a better business leader.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: The podcast that takes you inside the world of screen printing, straight from the shop floor. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, connects with screen printers from around the globe to help you grow your business.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Master Tips for Streamlining Your Production Process
How Do You Tell a Client That His Logo Is Crappy?
Screen Printer Nearly Quits After Dirty Underwear Job
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
Shop Employee Flown to Hospital After Getting Trapped Under T-Shirt Printing Press
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Screen Shop Busted for Operating as Illegal Nightclub
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Fire Destroys Michigan Screen Shop
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda6 days ago
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
-
Headlines5 days ago
Shop Employee Flown to Hospital After Getting Trapped Under T-Shirt Printing Press
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
36-Year-Old Shop Finds a Local Buyer
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
5 Most Influential Promo Products for Americans Identified in New Report