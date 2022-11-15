Press Releases
Smithers Forecasts Dye Sublimation Market in New Report
“The Future of Dye Sublimation to 2027” discusses new trends in the segment and gauges its likely path over the next five years.
(PRESS RELEASE) AKRON, OH — The Future of Dye Sublimation to 2027 describes the state of the industry and the likely course of its evolution over the five years to 2027. This in-depth study provides current (2022) global and regional marketplace and end-use segment data, along with market forecasts to 2027. It discusses important developments in dye sub printing technologies, end-use applications, innovations and trends in end user preferences and requirements.
- Global dye sublimation printing markets have resumed past strong growth trends (averaging more than 10% year-on-year annual growth)
- The global value of dye sublimation printing is forecast to reach more than €14 billion in 2027
- Global digital dye sub printing has seen a 3.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2022
- The household sector has the greatest CAGR for the period 2017–22 at 4.2%.
This in-depth study provides current (2022) global and regional marketplace and end-use segment data, along with market forecasts to 2027. It discusses important developments in dye sub printing technologies, end-use applications, innovations and trends in end user preferences and requirements.
The disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic severely depressed global dye sub printing markets in 2020, through much of 2021 and into 2022. Key markets appear to have substantially recovered and resumed historical growth rates of greater than 10% annually during 2022.
Dye sub equipment manufacturers and systems suppliers continue to focus upon providing greater economy and reliability, through greater line speeds and broader printing process automation. Significant development effort is focused upon improving direct-to-fabric / direct-to-garment dye sublimation printing processes.
Global dye sublimation is recovering from the disruption caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic of 2020–22. Textile printing leads consumption of dye sublimation printing in terms of physical volume, while apparel application and printing on rigid substrates together generate the majority of dye sublimation revenues.
Ink manufacturers and textile suppliers are striving to develop dye sub formulations suitable for a broader range of substrate materials.
This report is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research consisted of targeted interviews with material suppliers, converters and experts drawn from key markets. This was supported by secondary research in the form of extensive literature analysis of published data, official government statistics, domestic and international trade organisation data, company websites, industry reports, trade press articles, presentations, and attendance at trade events.
- Dye sublimation equipment providers
- Ink formulators and transfer paper suppliers
- Print service providers
- Consultants and analysts
