StitchMine Custom Embroidery Reflects on Supply Chain Crisis

(PRESS RELEASE) GLENVIEW, IL — A year ago, The Chicago Sun-Times spoke with local businesses, including StitchMine Custom Embroidery, about navigating the uncertainty within the supply chain due to COVID-19. A Year later, StitchMine reflects on what challenges they are still facing and the creative solutions that have come up with in the face of nationwide shortages.

COVID-19 and the ongoing supply chain issues have been an issue for small businesses across the country. StitchMine Custom Embroidery in Glenview, Illinois, has been streamlining its approach to finding inventory. Although these issues still linger, Gary Glenn, co-owner of StitchMine, states, “We anticipate most of our vendors will improve inventory in 2023.”

With inventory still being spotty, diversifying sourcing has been at the forefront of solutions StitchMine has implemented since supply chain issues came up. One of their creative solutions has been making customized catalogs for clients with stylish in-stock options varying in price. Glenn states, “We want to make it easy for clients. Some clients have been using the same polo or quarter zip for years. With the lack of inventory, we understand finding a replacement can be frustrating. Offering clients alternatives in custom catalogs have proven to be convenient and effective.”

StitchMine has also been navigating the rising prices many Americans have seen due to inflation. The staff at StitchMine were given gas stipends to combat rising gas prices over the summer. Although vendors may have increased pricing on some goods, StitchMine has a catalog full of affordable polos, quarter zips, and tees to help everyone depending on budget. As for embroidery pricing, StitchMine’s cost for embroidery has remained the same since the pandemic.

There is an air of optimism amongst Glenn and his staff. Busier than ever, the team is proud that they have been able to provide quality embroidery and screen-printing products throughout the last two years. Glenn states, “the last two years have proven our ability to adapt and overcome challenges… we look forward to continuing to provide quality service to our clients.” To view some of StitchMine’s work, visit their gallery stitchmine.com/our-work.

StitchMine custom embroidery has been a trusted name in embroidery, screen printing, and more for over fifteen years. They serve individuals, businesses, and corporations large and small with their promotional and branding needs.

For more information from StitchMine Custom Embroidery, visit stitchmine.com. To reach out for a specialized catalog for your corporate apparel needs, contact StitchMine at stitchmine.com/contact/.