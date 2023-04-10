“The Screen Printers Handbook & Survival Guide” Now Available

(PRESS RELEASE) The pandemic was devastating for many of us, but as sometimes is the case with disasters, something good comes from it.

I am usually on the road about 200 days a year and fly about 100,00 miles, but for the last two-plus years due to the pandemic, I was continuously home without much to do other than go food marketing and work on my paintings.

That’s when it dawned on me that I have a lot of the paperwork from the workshops, seminars, and consulting I had been doing for over 45 years, so I decided to organize them and write a book on textile screen printing and other garment embellishment processes.

Hopefully, this book – The Screen Printers Handbook & Survival Guide – will spark some creativity, and help those first starting out as well as those that have been printing for a while.

The download is available now on my taubliebconsulting.com for $55. The spiral version will be available in about two to three weeks, also on my website, for $85.