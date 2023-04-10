Connect with us

Press Releases

“The Screen Printers Handbook & Survival Guide” Now Available

Industry veteran Charlie Taublieb condenses 45 years of know-how into an all-encompassing volume.
mm

Published

18 hours ago

on

(PRESS RELEASE) The pandemic was devastating for many of us, but as sometimes is the case with disasters, something good comes from it.

I am usually on the road about 200 days a year and fly about 100,00 miles, but for the last two-plus years due to the pandemic, I was continuously home without much to do other than go food marketing and work on my paintings.“The Screen Printers Handbook &#038; Survival Guide” Now Available

That’s when it dawned on me that I have a lot of the paperwork from the workshops, seminars, and consulting I had been doing for over 45 years, so I decided to organize them and write a book on textile screen printing and other garment embellishment processes.

Hopefully, this book – The Screen Printers Handbook & Survival Guide – will spark some creativity, and help those first starting out as well as those that have been printing for a while.

The download is available now on my taubliebconsulting.com for $55. The spiral version will be available in about two to three weeks, also on my website, for $85.

SUBMITTING PRESS RELEASES
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular