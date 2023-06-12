Toddy Gear’s President to Acquire Remaining Shares of Company

(PRESS RELEASE) BOLINGBROOK, IL — Toddy Gear, a noted supplier of tech-focused and lifestyle promotional products, is undergoing a significant transition as Jason Emery, the current company President and business partner of Todd Gabel, acquires the remaining shares of the Company in collaboration with a new business partner, Isaac Delgado. The acquisition marks a new era for Toddy Gear, Inc., ensuring its continuity and growth under fresh and visionary leadership.

Toddy Gear, Inc., widely recognized as Toddy Promo, has been a trusted name in the promotional industry for over a decade. With a commitment to delivering high-quality promotional products, impeccable artwork design, and exceptional customer service, Toddy Gear has earned a strong reputation for innovative branded marketing solutions.

With the new ownership, Toddy Gear, Inc. will continue to operate under its current company name, reaffirming its dedication to maintaining its brand identity and the loyalty of its valued customers.

The new management structure will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to propel Toddy Gear, Inc. forward. Jason Emery, an industry veteran with a proven track record of success, will assume the role of President & CEO and becomes the majority shareholder, signaling his commitment to Toddy Gear’s future growth. Joining him as the Vice President of Operations will be Isaac Delgado, a seasoned professional who has been an integral part of Toddy Gear’s success for the past nine years, leading the operations and production team.

The outgoing owner, Todd Gabel, is stepping away from the company, recognizing the opportunity for new leadership to guide Toddy Gear into its next phase of development. This transition demonstrates Toddy Gear’s commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring its ability to adapt to a dynamic market landscape.

The acquisition of Toddy Gear, Inc. was successfully concluded on June 2nd, 2023, signifying a pivotal moment in Toddy Gear’s history and setting the stage for a bright future.

Jason Emery, the new President & CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, “I am thrilled to lead Toddy Gear, Inc. into this exciting new chapter. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we are poised to exceed expectations and drive the Toddy Gear to new heights.”

Isaac Delgado, the new Vice President of Operations, shared his excitement: “Having been part of Toddy Gear for many years, I am honored to step up and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working closely with Jason and the talented team at Toddy Gear as we leverage our collective strengths to deliver exceptional products and experiences to our customers.”

Toddy Gear, Inc. assures its customers and partners that it will continue its operations without disruption. The Company remains fully committed to delivering outstanding products, exceptional service, and innovative solutions that help businesses thrive in today’s competitive market.

About Toddy Gear Inc.