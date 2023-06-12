Press Releases
Toddy Gear’s President to Acquire Remaining Shares of Company
Jason Emery is now the majority owner and joined by new VP of Operations Isaac Delgado.
(PRESS RELEASE) BOLINGBROOK, IL — Toddy Gear, a noted supplier of tech-focused and lifestyle promotional products, is undergoing a significant transition as Jason Emery, the current company President and business partner of Todd Gabel, acquires the remaining shares of the Company in collaboration with a new business partner, Isaac Delgado. The acquisition marks a new era for Toddy Gear, Inc., ensuring its continuity and growth under fresh and visionary leadership.
Toddy Gear, Inc., widely recognized as Toddy Promo, has been a trusted name in the promotional industry for over a decade. With a commitment to delivering high-quality promotional products, impeccable artwork design, and exceptional customer service, Toddy Gear has earned a strong reputation for innovative branded marketing solutions.
With the new ownership, Toddy Gear, Inc. will continue to operate under its current company name, reaffirming its dedication to maintaining its brand identity and the loyalty of its valued customers.
The new management structure will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to propel Toddy Gear, Inc. forward. Jason Emery, an industry veteran with a proven track record of success, will assume the role of President & CEO and becomes the majority shareholder, signaling his commitment to Toddy Gear’s future growth. Joining him as the Vice President of Operations will be Isaac Delgado, a seasoned professional who has been an integral part of Toddy Gear’s success for the past nine years, leading the operations and production team.
The outgoing owner, Todd Gabel, is stepping away from the company, recognizing the opportunity for new leadership to guide Toddy Gear into its next phase of development. This transition demonstrates Toddy Gear’s commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring its ability to adapt to a dynamic market landscape.
The acquisition of Toddy Gear, Inc. was successfully concluded on June 2nd, 2023, signifying a pivotal moment in Toddy Gear’s history and setting the stage for a bright future.Advertisement
Jason Emery, the new President & CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, “I am thrilled to lead Toddy Gear, Inc. into this exciting new chapter. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we are poised to exceed expectations and drive the Toddy Gear to new heights.”
Isaac Delgado, the new Vice President of Operations, shared his excitement: “Having been part of Toddy Gear for many years, I am honored to step up and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working closely with Jason and the talented team at Toddy Gear as we leverage our collective strengths to deliver exceptional products and experiences to our customers.”
Toddy Gear, Inc. assures its customers and partners that it will continue its operations without disruption. The Company remains fully committed to delivering outstanding products, exceptional service, and innovative solutions that help businesses thrive in today’s competitive market.
About Toddy Gear Inc.
Toddy Gear, Inc., also known as Toddy Promo, a leader in the promotional industry, is committed to providing exceptional products and services that benefit our partners. With a focus on delivering top-quality promotional gifts, Toddy Gear offers a wide range of products designed to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and customer satisfaction. Our carefully curated selection includes innovative and functional items that resonate with target audiences, making a lasting impression and driving business success.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Toddy Gear’s President to Acquire Remaining Shares of Company
Screen Pros Recall Their Most Influential Roles
We’re Not the Screen Printer You Should Be Mad At
30 Ways Screen Printers Can Overcome Anxiety
Know the True Costs of 4 Curing Options for Direct-to-Film Adhesives
Fake Trial Focuses on Accident at Screen Printing Shop
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Atkinson Consulting Launches “Midjourney Print Creativity” Newsletter
-
True Tales4 weeks ago
No Wonder Your Favorite T-Shirt Printer Went Out of Business
-
News4 weeks ago
Frank Kozik, Iconic Graphic Artist, Dies at 61
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 weeks ago
30 Ways Screen Printers Can Overcome Anxiety
-
News4 weeks ago
Annual Contest Invites Kids to Design Their Own T-Shirt Prints
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Avery Dennison to Acquire Lion Brothers
-
Nicole Pape4 weeks ago
6 Lessons to Apply from Southwest Airlines’ Rebrand
-
Special Reports + Analysis1 week ago
Know the True Costs of 4 Curing Options for Direct-to-Film Adhesives