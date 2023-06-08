American Print Consultants Makes Distribution Agreement with Polyprint

(PRESS RELEASE) CHAMBERSBURG, PA – American Print Consultants (APC), a leading distributor of wide-format printers, supplies, and service, announces the distribution partnership agreement with the PolyPrint line of equipment, inks, consumables, spare parts and service for the TextJet NG Direct-to-Garment / Direct-to-Film Printers in the Mid-Atlantic, Mid-West aNorth-East regions of the United States.

Based in Thessaloniki, Greece, PolyPrint has specialized in Direct-To-Garment (DTG) printing technology since 2006, assisting garment ecorators within the Fashion, Promotional & Custom-Made Apparel industry to start a business and grow successfully by offering cost-efficient solutions and exceptional customer support. Polyprint has established a worldwide presence with a solid distribution network, serving customers in over 50 countries by delivering TexJet® DTG/DTF printers, pretreatment machines, inks, consumables, and accessories.

Rob Almstrom, CEO of American Print Consultants released this statement “We at APC, like many of our customers, have been interested in adding a DTG solution to our product line for quite some time. In the past there were two main classes of equipment, one being unreliable and inefficient, the other being too expensive for many print shops to effectively realize a return on their investment. When we took a hard look at the PolyPrint solution, we were pleasantly surprised to find that it checked all of the boxes. It offers high quality, consistent results and ease of use, all at an affordable price. When packaged with the state of the art, computer controlled Pretreater Pro and our conveyor dryer or heat press solutions, we can now offer a complete, turn-key package that opens up fast, reliable and economical DTG printing, as well as Direct-To-Film transfer capabilities, all in one affordable package. We are excited to have the PolyPrint equipment line in our arsenal of solutions and look forward to introducing a new era of direct apparel printing to the market!”

George Benglopoulos, Polyprint’s president / CEO, states “We are very pleased to announce our new strategic partnership with APC, a reliable distribution partner with an extensive reach throughout the USA. APC’s dedication to providing exceptional products and services aligns perfectly with our goals, and this collaboration marks a significant milestone towards achieving our shared vision of growth and success. Our expertise in the DTG/DTF market, combined with APC’s exceptional customer support and service, will enable an extended customer base and a stronger foothold in the digital garment printing industry.”

APC provides the highest level of service and support to our clients, building partnerships centered around service. Our expert staff is capable of identifying the correct parts and services required to solve the tough problems our customers face. Our Digital Consultants are equipped to install or repair equipment as well as train client production staff and troubleshoot printing and finishing processes. This attention helps cultivate a lasting relationship with the customer, extending far beyond a singular sale or service call. Founded and operated by veteran technicians, APC is a service-forward provider of equipment and supplies for the signage, industrial and textile printing industries.