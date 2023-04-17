﻿Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity

Walmart committed a fashion faux pas that it would like to quickly forget.

The retail giant has removed a T-shirt from its stores that accidentally included an obscenity, Newsweek reports.

The gaffe made the rounds on Twitter as a photo of the shirt taken by @whosurdaddienow garnered 2.8 million views.

“This was not intentional, and the T-shirt has been removed,” a Walmart spokesperson told the outlet, adding that the shirt was only available in Canadian stores.

I need this shirt before Walmart realizes what they have done.

Find the hidden word. 😏😅 pic.twitter.com/OtiWsFlk3c — ƒℓαѕкѕ вєƒσяє тαѕкѕ (@whosurdaddienow) April 3, 2023 Advertisement

The article quotes a musing from another internet user, who said, “I always wonder exactly how many layers of approval these things go through.”

That person isn’t the only one wondering.