﻿Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity

The vulgar acrostic was “not intentional,” retailer says.
Walmart committed a fashion faux pas that it would like to quickly forget.

The retail giant has removed a T-shirt from its stores that accidentally included an obscenity, Newsweek reports.

The gaffe made the rounds on Twitter as a photo of the shirt taken by @whosurdaddienow garnered 2.8 million views.

“This was not intentional, and the T-shirt has been removed,” a Walmart spokesperson told the outlet, adding that the shirt was only available in Canadian stores.

The article quotes a musing from another internet user, who said, “I always wonder exactly how many layers of approval these things go through.”

That person isn’t the only one wondering.

Read more at Newsweek.

