Headlines
WATCH: Screen Printer’s Viral TikTok Video Approaching 10 Million Views
Just days after posting the video, the company received more than 20 new printing inquiries.
A TikTok video posted by Screen Printing Select in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is nearing 10 million total views since it was posted in late July, LancasterOnline reports.
The video – playing to the tune of “Eye of the Tiger” – depicts a machine rapidly folding T-shirts, which are then bagged and boxed by a shop employee. A few days after the post went viral, the company received more than 20 new customer inquiries.
There’s an important marketing takeaway here for screen printers: Younger people have an appetite for seeing how your shop works behind the scenes. Adam Sinz, the 30-year-old owner of Screen Printing Select, explained to the outlet:
“People like to watch videos of how stuff works, especially processes that are something that is related to them. We all wear clothing, and we all have clothing that has graphics on it. And, so, to see a T-shirt being printed locally — or not locally — always draws attention.
And then furthermore, the equipment needed to do those types of jobs, whether it’s more automated tends to raise people’s interest as well, they just like automated equipment working.”
Advertisement
@screenprintingselectThis is how to fold 1000s of shirts 💪🏽#D#TG #s#creenprinting #e#mbroidery #P#ennsylvania #l#ancaster #p#rintondemand #f#oryou #f#oryoupage #f#ypシ♬ Eye of the Tiger – Survivor
Read more at LancasterOnline.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
WATCH: Screen Printer’s Viral TikTok Video Approaching 10 Million Views
Screen Printing Magazine Adds 5 New Members to Editorial Advisory Board
Screen Printing Magazine Readers Sound Off on New-Look Website, Digimag
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
Screen Printers Name Their Best Business Buys for Under $100
Andy MacDougall with Renaissance Woman Gemma Monostereo
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Photo Gallery6 days ago
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
-
Thomas Trimingham3 months ago
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
-
Case Studies2 months ago
How a Professional Wrestler Began Supplying Screen Printed Apparel to the Wrestling Community
-
Best of the Business3 months ago
Diversity, Inclusivity, and the Screen Printing Industry
-
Tips and How-To3 months ago
How to Create Custom Shoes: a 3-Step Guide
-
Videos4 months ago
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
-
Business & Industry1 month ago
Datacolor ColorReader EZ Portable Tool