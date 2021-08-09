WATCH: Screen Printer’s Viral TikTok Video Approaching 10 Million Views

A TikTok video posted by Screen Printing Select in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is nearing 10 million total views since it was posted in late July, LancasterOnline reports.

The video – playing to the tune of “Eye of the Tiger” – depicts a machine rapidly folding T-shirts, which are then bagged and boxed by a shop employee. A few days after the post went viral, the company received more than 20 new customer inquiries.

There’s an important marketing takeaway here for screen printers: Younger people have an appetite for seeing how your shop works behind the scenes. Adam Sinz, the 30-year-old owner of Screen Printing Select, explained to the outlet:

“People like to watch videos of how stuff works, especially processes that are something that is related to them. We all wear clothing, and we all have clothing that has graphics on it. And, so, to see a T-shirt being printed locally — or not locally — always draws attention.

And then furthermore, the equipment needed to do those types of jobs, whether it’s more automated tends to raise people’s interest as well, they just like automated equipment working.”

