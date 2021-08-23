Connect with us

Kongsberg PCS Acquires MultiCam, Sets Sights on New Markets

MultiCam will continue to operate under its own name.
Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems (Kongsberg PCS; Kongsberg, Norway) has announced the acquisition of MultiCam Inc. (Dallas, Texas), a manufacturer and distributor of computer numerical control (CNC) cutting machines and digital finishing processes.

Stuart Fox, president, Kongsberg PCS

The acquisition of MultiCam includes its operations in the U.S. and sales offices in Canada and Germany. In a release, Kongsberg said the deal creates “the world’s first diversified provider” of digital finishing and CNC cutting machines. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MultiCam will continue to operate under its own name within Kongsberg PCS, with David J. Morse joining the Kongsberg senior management team and continuing to lead the MultiCam business.

Founded in 1989, MultiCam supplies CNC cutting solutions for various industries and applications ranging from signmaking to digital finishing, aerospace to automotive, sheet-metal to plate-steel processing, and more.

The deal comes five months after Kongsberg PCS was established as a standalone business following its acquisition by OpenGate Capital.

“In addition to strengthening our hardware offering, we are also planning routes into new markets. … MultiCam has extraordinary market reach with its range of CNC routers, laser, plasma, waterjet and knife-cutting machines,” says Stuart Fox, president of Kongsberg PCS.

To read the full release, visit kongsbergsystems.com.

