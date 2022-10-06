Connect with us

56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner

TShirts.com is owned by an investment firm with a strong foothold in the print industry.
Eagle Products (Kansas City), a manufacturer of decorated apparel, has been acquired by JAL Equity, a Sarasota, FL-based investment firm that owns TShirts.com.

Incorporated as D. Rockey Holdings, Eagle Products was solely owned by President Dave Rockey. He has remained in his role following the deal’s closure this summer, according to an announcement from Generational Equity, which advised the screen printer on the sale.

Eagle Products was founded in 1966 and is best known in the souvenir, gift, and resort industry.

JAL Equity owns and operates a portfolio of 35-plus companies, many of which are in the print industry.

“The combination of the Eagle Products wholesale operation and the TShirts.com e-commerce platform will allow us to offer our customers an expanded product offering and stronger manufacturing and delivery capabilities,” said Eran Salu, managing director of JAL Equity.

