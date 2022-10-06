Headlines
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
TShirts.com is owned by an investment firm with a strong foothold in the print industry.
Eagle Products (Kansas City), a manufacturer of decorated apparel, has been acquired by JAL Equity, a Sarasota, FL-based investment firm that owns TShirts.com.
Incorporated as D. Rockey Holdings, Eagle Products was solely owned by President Dave Rockey. He has remained in his role following the deal’s closure this summer, according to an announcement from Generational Equity, which advised the screen printer on the sale.
Eagle Products was founded in 1966 and is best known in the souvenir, gift, and resort industry.
JAL Equity owns and operates a portfolio of 35-plus companies, many of which are in the print industry.
“The combination of the Eagle Products wholesale operation and the TShirts.com e-commerce platform will allow us to offer our customers an expanded product offering and stronger manufacturing and delivery capabilities,” said Eran Salu, managing director of JAL Equity.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
How to Maximize Your Impact With Minimal Effort
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
Printing United Alliance Appoints 2023 Board of Directors
Screen Printer in Limbo After Death of Co-Owner
3 Apparel Printers Land on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
14 Special Effects You Can Use to Enhance Your Screen Prints
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Printer in Limbo After Death of Co-Owner
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
3 Apparel Printers Land on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
-
Products and Processes3 weeks ago
14 Special Effects You Can Use to Enhance Your Screen Prints
-
Marshall Atkinson2 weeks ago
How to Use NFTs for Your Screen Printing Business
-
Women in Screen Printing4 weeks ago
Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards
-
Case Studies4 weeks ago
Screen Printers Should Make Red the New Black for Digital Films
-
Photo Gallery4 days ago
21 Screen Printed Posters from Jack White’s Concert Tour
-
Women in Screen Printing3 weeks ago
She’s a “True Influencer” in the Screen Printing Industry – Who Also Throws a Killer Party