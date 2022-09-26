Connect with us

Ohio Screen Shop Acquired by Marketing Agency

The deal enables the agency to begin in-house production of promo items and apparel.
11 hours ago

U.S. Graphics in Urbana, OH is under new ownership after finding a local suitor.

The screen printing shop was recently acquired by Bolder & Co. Creative Studios, a nearby marketing agency, the Urbana Daily Citizen reports.

U.S. Graphics, which opened in 1991, was owned by Dave and Cathy Brandeberry. The shop has been renamed to Bolder Outfitters.

Until now, Bolder Creative had been using wholesalers to produce apparel and promotional items for its clients, the agency told the outlet. The acquisition allows the agency to produce those items in-house.

Read more at the Urbana Daily Citizen.

