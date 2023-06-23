Webinars/Videos
Adrienne Palmer Shares Industry News on 2 Regular Guys Podcast
Fake trial focuses on accident at screen printing shop, screen shop loses $18,000 worth of equipment in burglary, and Keypoint Intelligence evaluates buyer personas of Gen Z.
THE 2 REGULAR GUYS Podcast, hosted by Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs, is a weekly video podcast that discusses apparel decoration, sublimation, heat transfer vinyl, vinyl cutting, embroidery, screen printing, direct to garment, and more. The live show is held every Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, joins the hosts once a month for their industry news segment. Watch the three-minute video above to learn the latest from Screen Printing magazine.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Markzware Brings IDMarkz to Apple App Store
US Urges Mexico to Investigate Alleged Workers’ Rights Violations at Denim Factory
Know the True Costs of 4 Curing Options for Direct-to-Film Adhesives
We’re Not the Screen Printer You Should Be Mad At
Discrimination Lawsuit Against S&S Activewear to Move Forward
