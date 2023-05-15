Connect with us

Cap America Names Grace Schettler Senior VP of Sales

She has played a key role in building the company’s sporting goods division.
(PRESS RELEASE) FREDERICKTOWN, MO — Cap America announced that Grace Schettler has been promoted to senior vice president of sales. Schettler, an industry veteran and award-winning salesperson, joined the Cap America team as director of sales in 2017. Schettler was instrumental in the implementation of Cap America’s sporting goods division and the launch of the company’s CA Premium Line.

Cap America Names Grace Schettler Senior VP of Sales

Grace Schettler

In 2021, Schettler was promoted to vice president of sales, the first female to hold that position in company history. Within that role, she was responsible for establishing and developing territories, analyzing market statistics and evaluating the Cap America sales division. As senior vice president of sales, Schettler will continue to work alongside the rest of the Cap America leadership team to implement strategies to ensure that the company continues to experience the accelerated growth it has seen in recent years.

Schettler will report to Cap America CEO Mark Gammon, who said, “Under Grace’s leadership, the Cap America sales team has witnessed exponential growth. It is no coincidence that the company itself has experienced several record-breaking years during her tenure. Her drive and dedication to continuing to grow and expand the Cap America brand are unparalleled. This promotion could not come at a more opportune time; I’m excited to see where Grace leads us.”

Schettler earned a degree in public relations at Middle Tennessee State University and worked as a national sales manager at Boxercraft, where she initially gained her knowledge of the team market. Schettler will be conducting the interview with Olympic Gold Medal-winning swimmer Missy Franklin on Tuesday, May 23 at the NSGA Management Conference & Team Dealer Summit.

