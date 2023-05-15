Press Releases
Cap America Names Grace Schettler Senior VP of Sales
She has played a key role in building the company’s sporting goods division.
(PRESS RELEASE) FREDERICKTOWN, MO — Cap America announced that Grace Schettler has been promoted to senior vice president of sales. Schettler, an industry veteran and award-winning salesperson, joined the Cap America team as director of sales in 2017. Schettler was instrumental in the implementation of Cap America’s sporting goods division and the launch of the company’s CA Premium Line.
In 2021, Schettler was promoted to vice president of sales, the first female to hold that position in company history. Within that role, she was responsible for establishing and developing territories, analyzing market statistics and evaluating the Cap America sales division. As senior vice president of sales, Schettler will continue to work alongside the rest of the Cap America leadership team to implement strategies to ensure that the company continues to experience the accelerated growth it has seen in recent years.
Schettler will report to Cap America CEO Mark Gammon, who said, “Under Grace’s leadership, the Cap America sales team has witnessed exponential growth. It is no coincidence that the company itself has experienced several record-breaking years during her tenure. Her drive and dedication to continuing to grow and expand the Cap America brand are unparalleled. This promotion could not come at a more opportune time; I’m excited to see where Grace leads us.”
Schettler earned a degree in public relations at Middle Tennessee State University and worked as a national sales manager at Boxercraft, where she initially gained her knowledge of the team market. Schettler will be conducting the interview with Olympic Gold Medal-winning swimmer Missy Franklin on Tuesday, May 23 at the NSGA Management Conference & Team Dealer Summit.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Cap America Names Grace Schettler Senior VP of Sales
6 Lessons to Apply from Southwest Airlines’ Rebrand
Annual Contest Invites Kids to Design Their Own T-Shirt Prints
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
T-Shirt Maker Sued by Trader Joe’s
7 Strategies for Beating Your Competition
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity
-
Best of the Business3 weeks ago
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
T-Shirt Maker Sued by Trader Joe’s
-
Marshall Atkinson3 weeks ago
7 Strategies for Beating Your Competition
-
Andy MacDougall6 days ago
Did Mondo Get Funko’d?
-
Andy MacDougall3 weeks ago
Live-Printed Poster Raises $15,000 for Long Beach Nonprofit
-
Buzz Session2 weeks ago
Do Screen Printers Donate Used Equipment to Schools or Other Print Shops?
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
HanesBrands Launches PrintNow Technology for DTG Printing