Press Releases
Stahls’ Debuts “Heat Press Transformation” Video Series
New videos feature industry consultant Marshall Atkinson and Pennsylvania print shop Kampus Klothes.
(PRESS RELEASE) ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI — STAHLS’ recently debuted a new Heat Press Transformation video series featuring Marshall Atkinson that is designed to increase the efficiency of apparel decorators across the country.
With 30-plus years of industry experience, Marshall Atkinson is the owner of Atkinson Consulting, a Screen Printing columnist and editorial advisory board member, and the co-founder of Shirt Lab, which is dedicated to elevating apparel decoration with sales, marketing, and operational experience. His coaching expertise and shop improvement ideas provide perspective for decorators to increase productivity.
In the STAHLS’ video series, Marshall evaluates every aspect of running a successful decorated apparel business, including hands-on work with the sales department, production, artwork team, and managerial staff.
Watch the visit to Kampus Klothes, a 39-year-old print shop in Ivyland, PA, to see valuable industry insight as Marshall provides them feedback and solutions to increase efficiency and streamline success.
To learn more about the transformation series and first visit, please visit blog.stahls.com/hp-transformation. View Marshall’s experience with Kampus Klothes at stahls.com/watch-hp-visit.
Atkinson's columns for Screen Printing can be found here.
About STAHLS’
STAHLS’, a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. STAHLS’ provides customers with the most cost effective and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS’ is located in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, go to stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email info@stahls.com.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at press@screenprintingmag.com. Learn about our submission guidelines.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
