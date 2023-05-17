Connect with us

Press Releases

Stahls’ Debuts “Heat Press Transformation” Video Series

New videos feature industry consultant Marshall Atkinson and Pennsylvania print shop Kampus Klothes.
Published

20 hours ago

on

Stahls' Debuts "Heat Press Transformation" Video Series

(PRESS RELEASE) ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI — STAHLS’ recently debuted a new Heat Press Transformation video series featuring Marshall Atkinson that is designed to increase the efficiency of apparel decorators across the country.

With 30-plus years of industry experience, Marshall Atkinson is the owner of Atkinson Consulting, a Screen Printing columnist and editorial advisory board member, and the co-founder of Shirt Lab, which is dedicated to elevating apparel decoration with sales, marketing, and operational experience. His coaching expertise and shop improvement ideas provide perspective for decorators to increase productivity.

In the STAHLS’ video series, Marshall evaluates every aspect of running a successful decorated apparel business, including hands-on work with the sales department, production, artwork team, and managerial staff.

Watch the visit to Kampus Klothes, a 39-year-old print shop in Ivyland, PA, to see valuable industry insight as Marshall provides them feedback and solutions to increase efficiency and streamline success.

To learn more about the transformation series and first visit, please visit blog.stahls.com/hp-transformation. View Marshall’s experience with Kampus Klothes at stahls.com/watch-hp-visit.

Atkinson’s columns for Screen Printing can be found here.

About STAHLS’

STAHLS’, a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. STAHLS’ provides customers with the most cost effective and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS’ is located in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, go to stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email info@stahls.com.

SUBMITTING PRESS RELEASES
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at press@screenprintingmag.com. Learn about our submission guidelines.

Send your press releases to Screen Printing at press@screenprintingmag.com. Learn about our submission guidelines.

